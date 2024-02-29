Kernel, Graphics, and Recent Collabora Work

Alexei Starovoitov introduced a patch series for the Linux kernel on February 6 to add bpf_arena, a new type of shared memory between BPF programs and user space. Starovoitov expects arenas to be useful both for bidirectional communication between user space and BPF programs, and for use as an additional heap for BPF programs. This will likely be useful to BPF programs that implement complex data structures directly, instead of relying on the kernel to supply them. Starovoitov cited Google's ghOSt project as an example and inspiration for the work.

BPF programs already have several ways to communicate with user space, including ring buffers, hash maps, and array maps. However, there are drawbacks to each of these methods. Ring buffers can be used to send performance measurements or trace events to user-space processes — but not to receive data from user space. Hash maps can be used for this purpose, but accessing them from user space requires making a bpf() system call. Array maps can be mapped into a user-space process's address space using mmap(), but Starovoitov notes that their ""disadvantage is that memory for the whole array is reserved at the start"". Array maps (and the new arenas) are stored in non-pageable kernel memory, so unused pages have a noticeable resource-usage cost.