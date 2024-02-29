Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and FLOSS Weekly
Destination Linux 360: Oh Snap! Command Not Found vulnerability found
Destination Linux 360: Oh Snap! Command Not Found vulnerability found
00:00:36 Community Feedback - [link (http://destinationlinux.net/comments)]
00:09:07 Sponsored by Kolide - [link (https://destinationlinux.net/kolide)]
00:13:07 SNAP Security Flaw To Be Aware Of - [link (https://www.aquasec.com/blog/snap-trap-the-hidden-dangers-within-ubuntus-package-suggestion-system/)]
00:31:07 Sponsored by LINBIT - [link (https://destinationlinux.net/linbit)]
00:32:25 Raspberry PI Turns Big Business - [link (https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2024/01/raspberry-pi-is-preparing-for-an-ipo-in-london-for-likely-more-than-500m/)]
00:44:29 Signal adds usernames, Finally! - [link (https://signal.org/blog/phone-number-privacy-usernames/)]
00:51:45 Gaming: JAILBREAKER - [link (https://store.steampowered.com/app/2661900/JAILBREAKER/)]
00:56:59 Software Spotlight: Stimulator - [link (https://flathub.org/apps/io.github.sigmasd.stimulator)]
01:03:42 Tips and Tricks: Steam’s Guides
01:07:25 Events
01:10:03 Outro
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 772: Raspberry Pi From The Man Himself
This week, Jonathan Bennett and Elliot Williams talk with Eben Upton about the Raspberry Pi! The conversation covers the new Pi 5, the upcoming CM5, the possible Pi500, and the Initial Public Offering (IPO) that may happen before too long. There’s also the PCIe port, the RP1, and the unexpected effects of using Broadcom chips. And then we ask the Billion Dollar question: What’s the money from an IPO going to fund? New hardware, software upgrades, better documentation? Nope, and the answer surprised us, too.