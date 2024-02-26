9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 25th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 26, 2024



This week we got a lot of great releases and news, starting with the Firefox 123 web browser and GCompris 4.0 educational suite for kids, and continuing with Slimbook’s new Linux laptop featuring the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment and Miracle-WM, a new tiling Wayland compositor based on Canonical’s Mir display server.

A new NetworkManager release arrived as well this week with major changes for Linux network management and KDE fans received a new KDE Gear maintenance update. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for February 25th, 2024.

