In Madagascar, With a Population of About 30 Million, GNU/Linux as an Operating System or Desktop/Laptop Platform Measured at Over 6% (Counting Chromebooks, Too)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 26, 2024



THE country known for beautiful wildlife and vanilla is actually an island and parts of it are technically advanced. This decade-old video from VOA Africa can help dispel a stigma:

Some months ago we wrote about GNU/Linux adoption in this country and, seeing more recent data (as ODF), GNU/Linux looks something like this:

Notice the steady growth. There's also ChromeOS at 2.22%, bringing the total to about 6.5% if one counts Chromebooks too. █