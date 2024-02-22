KDE Slimbook V Is the World’s First Linux Laptop to Ship with KDE Plasma 6

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 22, 2024,

updated Feb 23, 2024



Powered by a top-of-the-line AMD 7840HS processor with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24MB cache, and up to 5.1GHz clock speed, as well as the powerful AMD 780M graphics with 12 cores and RDNA 3, the KDE SLimbook V laptop features a full aluminum chassis and a 16-inch IPS anti-glare display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 165 Hz refresh rate, and 2560x1600px (2K) resolution.

The AMD-only laptop also features a 720p webcam with a physical switch to protect your privacy, a high cooling solution with dual fans to improve thermal capability, USB-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, up to 64 GB 5600 MHz memory, up to 8 TB NVMe PCIE 4.0 SSD storage, as well as a 68‑watt‑hour battery.

BetaNews:

KDE Slimbook V Linux laptop challenges Microsoft’s Windows 11 dominance In a world dominated by Windows laptops, the KDE Slimbook V emerges as a compelling alternative, blending cutting-edge hardware with the freedom of open-source software. This collaboration between Slimbook and KDE brings to the table a Linux machine that's not just about performance but also about user choice and privacy. At the heart of the KDE Slimbook V lies an AMD 7840HS CPU, boasting 8 cores and 16 threads, ready to tackle everything from office tasks to code compilation. Paired with the impressive AMD 780M GPU, equipped with 12 cores and RDNA 3, this laptop promises smooth gaming and 3D rendering experiences, challenging the notion that Linux laptops can't keep up with their Windows counterparts in terms of graphics performance.

Liliputing:

KDE Slimbook V is a Linux laptop with Ryzen 7 7840HS and KDE Plasma 6 The KDE Slimbook is a thin and light laptop that comes from a partnership between Spanish PC maker Slimbook and the developers of KDE, a free and open source desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions. The two groups have been releasing KDE Slimbook models since 2017, but the new KDE Slimbook V is a big step up from the 4th-gen model in a few key ways. It has a much more powerful processor and it’s the first laptop to ship KDE’s new Plasma 6 desktop enabled out of the box. The KDE Slimbook 5 is up for pre-order for €999 (about $1080) and up, and it’s expected to begin shipping in April.

Liam Dawe:

Slimbook reveal the AMD powered Excalibur laptop and KDE Plasma 6 Slimbook For all of you who keep asking for more AMD powered laptops, Slimbook have delivered with the brand new Excalibur which also has a KDE Slimbook counterpart.

Tom's Hardware:

Slimbook's new AMD Ryzen laptop runs KDE Neon Linux, has a 16-inch screen The KDE Slimbook V is powered by AMD. Slimbook has opted for a Ryzen 7 7840HS with a Radeon 780M integrated GPU. The screen measures at 16 inches and boasts an IPS panel with a 165 Hz refresh rate at a resolution of 2560 x 1600. The color gamut coverage is given as 100% sRGB, which is roughly comparable to 75% NTSC. This should make the display suitable for both gaming and professional work with calibration for color accuracy, though at 400 nits and being limited to sRGB it won't be ideal for workloads like HDR video editing.

Notebookcheck:

16-inch KDE Slimbook V Linux laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS up for pre-orders starting at €999 The devs behind the Linux-based KDE environment have been collaborating with the Spanish laptop OEM Slimbook for several years on thin and light notebooks specifically designed for a smooth Linux experience. With the release of the latest KDE Plasma 6 open source desktop environment, the two companies are now releasing the fifth iteration of the KDE Slimbook model that also includes refreshed hardware specs like AMD’s Ryzen 7 7840HS processor.

XDA Developers: