GNU/Linux Growing in 2024

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 03, 2024,

updated Jan 03, 2024



THE year started exceptionally well if one assesses the growth of GNU/Linux based on these metrics. In South Africa GNU/Linux is measured at 8% (see below) and worldwide it is over 4%, based on statCounter. The real numbers are probably higher (statCounter favours sites that spy on people), but it's noteworthy that the relative share of GNU/Linux more or less doubled since 2020. Windows revenue has gone down sharply, based on Microsoft.

According to Microsoft, Windows is no longer much of a viable product - sometimes it is given away for free - and the "new" things they show (and pay phonies to hype up) are causing actual losses, not profits. █