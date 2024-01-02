Happy New Year, Windows at All-Time Low Based on statCounter, GNU/Linux Now Above 4% in Desktops/Laptops

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 02, 2024,

updated Jan 02, 2024



THE statCounter numbers for 2024 have just come out (this afternoon). Let's take a quick look at the snapshot.

Android rose again, leaving Microsoft at just a quarter of the market (26%):

Narrowing down and focusing on laptops and desktops in isolation, watch GNU/Linux going above 4% worldwide:

It's at 6% in Asia and over 15% in India, the world's largest population.

It's also good to see that in Europe, where money is more abundant, GNU/Linux crosses 3% for the first time:

The numbers will probably fluctuate in days to come. █