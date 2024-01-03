Mozilla CEO wants business to pick up the pace
Mozilla closed out 2023 with a report that dodges its flatlining browser market share and Mozilla.social beta in favor of calls for a faster pace from its highly paid CEO.
According to the company's filings, Mitchell Baker's compensation went from $5,591,406 in 2021 [PDF] to $6,903,089 in 2022 [PDF]. It's quite the jump considering that revenues declined from $527,585,000 to $510,389,000 in the same period [PDF].
Despite the executive payout, Firefox continues to trail Google and even Microsoft in desktop browser market share. While it has not suffered any catastrophic losses, neither has it made any significant gains.
Baker, however, would very much like to speed things up and says in the State of Mozilla report: "The pace is not enough, the impact is not enough."
Unsurprisingly for a technology company, the report is heavy on AI going mainstream where Mozilla reckons it can make an impact in the technology, particularly with regard to open source developers and privacy.
