Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 24th, 2023 – Happy Holidays!

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! ‘Tis the season of loving and caring, I wish you all Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas wherever you are, and thank you so much for your continued support in 2023.

HandBrake 1.7.2 Improves Automatic Selection of Dolby Vision Level

HandBrake 1.7.2 is here about five weeks after HandBrake 1.7 as a modest update that improves the automatic selection of Dolby Vision Level and the performance of the software on Linux systems by removing duplicate graphic assets and reducing file size.

LinuxGizmos.com

D3’s production-intent embedded platform with Radar sensing capabilities

D3’s DesignCore RS-2944A mmWave Radar Sensor Evaluation Kit leverages Texas Instruments’ AWR2944 to provide a production-intent platform. Featuring a single-board design, compact form factor, and a USB-serial interface, it serves as a versatile tool for field testing, sensor evaluation, algorithm development, and application demonstrations.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Deepin OS Features in a Quick Overview

This article presents a compilation of ten distinctive features of deepin OS served as a gentle introduction for computer and laptop users. It is a stylish, modern, innovative, well-designed, simple and easy to use yet powerful and configurable system everybody can love. If you want to know deepin in brief, then this article is really for you. Please read on!

news

Backing up FreeBSD with Bacula via ZFS snapshot

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 25, 2023,
updated Dec 25, 2023

Software Development

Tonight, while watching an episode of The Great British Bake Off, I configured a new Bacula backup jobs to cover some datasets which were not already backed up. I already have a backup jobs to backup all the jails, but only for datasets which sit right under zroot/jails (for example). This new solution takes a list of datasets, snapshots them, backs them up, then destroys those snapshots.

Why backup a snapshot? Consistency. During a backup of a live filesystem, changes occur. In a snapshot, no changes can occur; it represents a specific instance in time.

Read on

Also in BSD spheres:

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Backing up FreeBSD with Bacula via ZFS snapshot
I already have a backup jobs to backup all the jails, but only for datasets which sit right under zroot/jails (for example)
Enlightenment Desktop Sees New Stable Release
An early Christmas treat has arrived for those seeking Enlightenment — no, not spiritual concept, but the EFL-based desktop shell for Linux and BSD systems
Raspberry Pi OS Gets New Dark GTK Theme, Better Raspberry Pi 5 Support
The Raspberry Pi Foundation released a new version of their Raspberry Pi OS distribution for Raspberry Pi single-board computers that improves support for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 model, a new dark theme, updates various apps, and adds some new features.
Introducing Fedora Asahi Remix 39
Today we are happy to announce that Fedora Asahi Remix 39 is now generally available
This cheap Acer laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chip can run mainline Linux software (mostly)
The Acer Aspire 1 (A114-61) is a cheap laptop with a 14 inch full HD display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage
New Videos: Zorin OS 17, Wayland, and More
Invidious as relay
postmarketOS 23.12 Brings the GNOME 45 Desktop to Linux Phones and Tablets
postmarketOS 23.12 has been released today as the latest stable update to this Alpine Linux-based operating system for mobile devices.
Zorin OS 17 Released with Quick Settings Menu, Spatial Desktop Effects, and More
The Zorin OS team announced today the release and general availability of Zorin OS 17 as the latest stable version for this Ubuntu-based GNU/Linux distribution.
Rhino Linux’s 2023.4 Sets the Stage for a Transformative 2024
Discover new features in Rhino Linux 2023.4, like Unicorn Desktop’s new auto-tiling and improved package management
 
Security Leftovers
incidents don't stop during holidays
Retornz ToneZ V2, Fedora, and Games
today's leftovers
Devices: Radar Sensor Evaluation Kit and Raspberry Pi
3 stories
Audiocasts/Shows: Free Software Security Podcast, LINUX Unplugged, GNU World Order, and More
4 shows or videos
today's howtos
xmas day howtos
KTOWN Live ISO based on liveslak-1.8.1 and Plasma6 Beta2
My work on the new Plasma6 for Slackware finally reached a level that I am OK with
Chatterino - Twitch Chat Client with Enhanced Features
This simple tutorial shows how to install Chatterino
Linux Distro Reviews: Tuxedo OS
Tuxedo OS is a Linux distro created by Tuxedo Computers, the makers of laptops and PCs designed specifically to run Linux
Weekly Roundups: Distros, GNU-like Mobile Linux, The Linux Link Tech Show
some leftovers
Web Browsers/Web Sites Leftovers
Mozilla, Chromium, and Fediverse news
Programming Leftovers
Wasm, CLI, and Python
Microsoft and Apple Leftovers
Opposition news
today's howtos
technical posts for xmas
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 24th, 2023 – Happy Holidays!
The 168th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 24th, 2023.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
5 best Christmas game events you can play on Android
10 Fun Linux Commands to Try When You’re Feeling Bored
Linux doesn't have to be for nerds only
Red Hat, SparkFun, and More
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
mostly CISA advisories
NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.12.2 available with cards 2.7.2
Spiky and me are happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 23.12.2 and cards 2.7.2
HandBrake 1.7.2 Improves Automatic Selection of Dolby Vision Level
HandBrake 1.7.2 open-source video transcoder software is now available for download with the automatic selection of Dolby Vision Level and the performance of the app on Linux systems.
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Ivan Čukić on C++, This Week in Linux (TWIL), and Hackaday
3 new ones
Raspberry Pi Projects and News
3 new stories
The Maps and Geo Blog: Christmas Maps 2023
progress in Maps, after the last GNOME 45 stable release
Free/Libre Alternatives to Google
2 new articles in LinuxLinks
GNU Health Hospital Management 4.4 released!
release of the 4.4 series from the GNU Health Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) component
today's leftovers
3 more links
today's howtos
probably last batch for a while; merry xmas
A yearly review - My 52 most favorite apps for Linux for 2024
It is that time again
GNU Parallel 20231222 ('Sundhnúkagígur')
GNU Parallel 20231222 ('Sundhnúkagígur') has been released
Programming Leftovers
Perl and more
Android Leftovers
Google Is Giving A Surprise Android 14 Battery Boost To Pixel Users
Security Leftovers
only 3 stories for now
today's howtos
some more howtos for today
Linux 6.7-rc7 and a stable kernel
2 releases, one of which candidate
Perl Programming Leftovers
From perl.org
F39 Election Results and FSD meeting recap
Fedora and FSF news
Programming Leftovers
Rust, Haskell, and more
Microsoft and Apple Problems
Opposition news
Mozilla's Demise and Google's Insecure, Bloated Browser
Some browser news
Security Leftovers
mostly dangers
Open Hardware: Arduino and Raspberry Pi Pico
4 new stories
Announcing Agama 7 and openSUSE Tumbleweed Weekly Review
OpenSUSE news
Some New Free Software Project Mini-Overviews at Medevel
some of the more relevant among them
PostgreSQL: TCapture Replication Server 1.0 Beta
TCapture is a bidirectional multi master replication server based on a 'capture and apply' asynchronous replica engine
today's howtos
a few more for the weekend
Wave: 21th Century Terminal Emulator Designed for Gen Z
currently not available on Windows
The Wine development release 9.0-rc3 is now available.
Wine Announcement
autoconf-2.72 released
on behalf of the autoconf maintainers
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Arch Linux vs. Fedora Linux: Which Should You Use
They're both great. It all depends on what matters to you
Graphics: Vulkan Extensions and Wayland
Igalia and IBM
GNOME and LibreOffice in Nepal
Free software stories
Darktable 4.6 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released, Here’s What’s New
Darktable 4.6 open-source, free, and cross-platform RAW image editor is now available for download with support for new cameras and new features.
Whonix 16 approaching EOL
recommend that all Whonix users upgrade to Whonix 17 before then
Don’t change your login shell, use a modern terminal emulator
a small tool that lets you change the default shell for your current user
today's howtos
another last cluster of HowTos for today
This Week in GNOME: #127 Welcome News
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 15 to December 22
Digital Restrictions (DRM) Cautionary Tales, Led by Microsoft
DRM warningss
Games: Steam Winter Sale and The Talos Principle 2
only 2 from Liam Dawe yesterday
Devices With Linux or Arduino
A few more stories of Open-ish Hardware
Android Leftovers
HyperOS vs Android: these are the new features of Xiaomi OS
Programming Leftovers
Perl, Python, and more
Dev snapshot: Godot 4.3 dev 1
first dev snapshot
Audiocasts/Shows: Libre Space Foundation and BSD Now
2 videos/episodes
EDATEC ED-IPC3020 – A fanless Raspberry Pi 5 industrial computer with an M.2 NVMe SSD, RS485/RS232 interfaces
EDATEC ED-IPC3020 is a fanless industrial computer based on the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC with support for an M.2 NVMe SSD up to 2260 in size, RS232 and RS485 serial ports, and stereo audio input and output jacks
Net, Ceph, Gaming, and LF
today's leftovers
Windows TCO Stories
Cracked due to Microsoft
Latest Tails 5.21 Update Addresses Persistent Storage Issues
Tails 5.21 release includes a fix for system partition resizing errors and updated Tor Browser 13.0.7
7 Reasons to Pick Nobara Linux Over Fedora
This article will show you 7 reasons why you should pick Nobara Linux over Fedora
7 Best Free and Open Source Graphical Download Managers
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Linux Candy: christmasfetch – a festive command-line utility
We only feature open source software in this series
Deepin OS Features in a Quick Overview
This article presents a compilation of ten distinctive features of deepin OS
This week in KDE: Holiday bug fixes
Like last week, the focus remained on getting the megarelrease ready for, well, a mega release
KDE's 6th Megarelease - Beta 2
We are now just over two months away from KDE's megarelease
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, PiCar, and More
Various Pi projects/stories
today's howtos
a batch of technical posts
BSD: FreeBSD/armv7 in Qemu, FreeBSD's 2023 in Review, and More
3 BSD-related stories
Tails 5.21
update now
Open-Source Linux Distribution for Blue Teaming
Tsurugi, developed by Giovanni Rattaro
Today in Techrights [Some of the latest articles]
Some of the latest articles