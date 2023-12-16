Security Leftover and More Windows TCO Stories

Cryptocurrency wallet maker Ledger says someone slipped malicious code into one of its JavaScript libraries to steal more than half a million dollars from victims.

The library in question is Connect Kit, which allows DApps – decentralized software applications – to connect to and use people's Ledger hardware wallets.

Pascal Gauthier, CEO of Ledger, in a public post said a former employee had been duped by a phishing attack, which allowed an unauthorized party to upload a malicious file to the company's NPM registry account.

"The attacker published a malicious version of the Ledger Connect Kit (affecting versions 1.1.5, 1.1.6, and 1.1.7)," said Gauthier. "The malicious code used a rogue WalletConnect project to reroute funds to a hacker wallet."