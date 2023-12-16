Playing With Cat (to Assess Percentage of GNU/Linux Users)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 16, 2023



THE TUX MACHINES site turned 19.5 just 6 days ago. Its sister site turned 17 last month. We got over 1.3 million requests yesterday (across sites) and we've decided to scan the logs for GNU/Linux users, albeit in the most crude and simplistic fashion.

The logs are raw. Scanning them for patterns like "Linux" (including non-browser access, e.g. Googlebot):



grep Linux /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log.1 | wc -l 46370

cat /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log.1 | wc -l 464007



About 10% "Linux".

For Techrights:



grep Linux /var/log/apache2/techrights-access.log.1 | wc -l 48037

cat /var/log/apache2/techrights-access.log.1 | wc -l 240252

About 20% "Linux".

The rest (variants of the above domains, including the old site):



grep Linux /var/log/apache2/other_vhosts_access.log.1 | wc -l 43211

cat /var/log/apache2/other_vhosts_access.log.1 | wc -l 580204

A bit less than 10% "Linux".

Remember that includes bots, mobile etc.

Looking at those sorts of stats based on logs alleged to have come from 3 million sites, we see "Linux" at 1.51% overall (up from 1.44% last month); ChromeOS at 2.63 (was 4.1% two months ago) on desktops/laptops and other GNU/Linux at almost 4% (about 6-7% combined; around 10% in Greece).

W3Schools' Statistics were updated for November just a few days ago, showing GNU/Linux at around 3.9% and ChromeOS at 0.6%.

GNU/Linux isn't spyware, so it's hard to tell how many people actively use it. █