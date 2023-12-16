Plasma Mobile: tuned up to 6!

There are some plans to have a more official blog post on the plasma-mobile.org, these are my personal ramblings below…

Plasma 6 is coming together nicely on the desktop!

Coming back from hiatus, I was pleasantly greeted by a much more working session than when I last saw it in May; I have now completely switched over to it on my main machine!

On the other hand, there is still a lot of work to do on mobile to prepare it for the Plasma 6 release in February. I will outline the current situation and the work I have done in the past few months in order to make Plasma 6 a possibility for Plasma Mobile.

I started working on KDE projects again in October (after an 8 month hiatus), slowly getting back into the groove of things. I unfortunately do not have as much spare time these days after work and school, but I try to do what I can!

The distro situation 🔗

For Plasma Mobile shell development on phones, we need to have distributions with KDE packages built from git master.

