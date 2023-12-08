Red Hat greases migration to RHEL for CentOS 7 holdouts

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 08, 2023



Red Hat has suggested that if customers are worried about the impending end of life for CentOS 7, they might wish to migrate to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) via its Insights service.

CentOS Linux 7 support ends on June 30, 2024, a decision Red Hat took in late 2020. Now the IBM offshoot is concerned about the fate of holdouts still clinging to the non-commercial Linux distribution.

CentOS tracked RHEL and was an alternative to paying Red Hat for a subscription to its software if the customer was willing to forgo official support. In 2020, the project directed customers to CentOS Stream, which is based on a development branch of RHEL and is not ideal for production workloads.

The death of CentOS triggered the creation of RHEL alternatives such as Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux. However, Red Hat took steps to squash RHEL clones earlier this year by closing down access to RHEL source code for such purposes.

Read on