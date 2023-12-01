Troubles at X and Overwhelming Fear of Microsoft Layoffs at Activision Blizzard
-
Musk Warns of Troubles at X. What Its Demise Could Mean for Tesla.
Since Musk bought the platform for $44 billion last year, there have been worries that it could be a distraction from Tesla, the electric-vehicle company he runs. Anyone who thought that hiring Linda Yaccarino as CEO of X would put the issue to rest might be alarmed that they’re continuing to see controversies surrounding the now-private X on the same day that Tesla is launching the Cybertruck.
-
One in three staff at Activision Blizzard’s Irish unit fears cuts after Microsoft acquisition [Ed: Microsoft layoffs are not ending. Microsoft is not market leader in security or games but a market leader in layoffs. Over 30,000 fired this year? More? Nobody keeps a complete count (it's obscured by temps, contractors, and secrecy, not to mention so-called hiring freeze, compelled resignations, retirements).]
More than one in three workers at the Irish arm of Activision Blizzard, the Call Of Duty video game maker, fear job losses as a result of Microsoft’s $68.7 billion takeover of the firm, the Business Post has learned.
A new survey of staff at the company, seen by this publication, shows that 37 per cent of workers fear layoffs as a result of the Microsoft acquisition, which completed in 2022 after a lengthy battle between the tech giant and UK competition regulators.