Let's talk about tree-shaking!

But first, I need to talk about WebAssembly's dirty secret: despite the hype, WebAssembly has had limited success on the web.

There is Photoshop, which does appear to be a real success. 5 years ago there was Figma, though they don't talk much about Wasm these days. There are quite a number of little NPM libraries that use Wasm under the hood, usually compiled from C++ or Rust. I think Blazor probably gets used for a few in-house corporate apps, though I could be fooled by their marketing.

But then you might recall the hyped demos of 3D first-person-shooter games with Unreal engine, but that was 5 years and one major release of Unreal ago: the current Unreal 5 does not support targetting WebAssembly.

Don't get me wrong, I think WebAssembly is great. It is having fine success in off-the-web environments, and I think it is going to be a key and growing part of the Web platform. I suspect, though, that we are only just now getting past the trough of dissolutionment.

It's worth reflecting a bit on the nature of web Wasm's successes and failures. Taking Photoshop as an example, I think we can say that Wasm does very well at bringing large C++ programs to the web. I know that it took quite some work, but I understand the end result to be essentially the same source code, just compiled for a different target.