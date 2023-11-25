Microsoft's Demise on the Web Continues, Kubernetes Spotlight on SIG Testing
November 2023 Web Server Survey [Ed: Microsoft down and down again]
Over 25 million sites, primarily parked domains, moved from Google to Amazon this month – a 20% increase in the number of sites hosted by Amazon.
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes Spotlight on SIG Testing
To gain some insights into SIG Testing, Sandipan Panda spoke with Michelle Shepardson, a senior software engineer at Google and a chair of SIG Testing, and Patrick Ohly, a software engineer and architect at Intel and a SIG Testing Tech Lead.