MiniDebConf Cambridge Reports
-
Andrew Cater: 20231125 MiniDebConf Cambridge day 1 - ARM lecture theatre
And we're here - a couple of lectures in. Welcome from one Steve, deep internals of ARM from another Steve. A room filling with people - and now a lecture I really need to listen to on a machine I'd like to own.
As ever, the hallway track is interesting - and you find people who know you from IRC or mailing lists.
-
Andrew Cater: 20231124 - Mini-DebCamp ARM Cambridge day 2
Another really good day at ARM. Still lots of coffee and good food - supplemented by a cooked breakfast if you were early enough :)
Lots of small groups of people working earnestly in the main lecture theatre and a couple of meeting rooms and the soft seating area: various folk arriving ready for tomorrow. Video team setting up in the afternoon and running up servers and cabling - all ready for a full schedule tomorrow and Sunday.