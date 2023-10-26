Linux Mint 21.3 to Ship with Cinnamon 6.0 and Experimental Wayland Support
As I reported a couple of months ago, Linux Mint 21.3 is planned for release on Christmas 2023, but there were no details at that moment in time about its new features except that it would bring a new version of the Cinnamon desktop environment.
Today, Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre has confirmed that Linux Mint 21.3 will feature the Cinnamon 6.0 desktop environment, which will come with initial support for the Wayland display protocol. That’s right, Linux Mint 21.3 will be the first Linux Mint release to offer a Wayland session, but in an experimental state.
OMG Ubuntu:
-
Linux Mint 21.3 to Feature Experimental Wayland Support
Wayland is (as I’m sure you know) a modern display server protocol designed to solve the shortcomings in Xorg, a decades old tech. Wayland is more efficient and more secure than X and is now used by many leading Linux distros, including Ubuntu and Fedora.
Linux Mint won’t be left behind as it’s announced Cinnamon 6.0 will feature Wayland support as an experimental session, though caution that this “won’t be as stable as the default one […] will lack features and it will come with its own limitations”.
Linuxiac:
-
Linux Mint Will Continue Betting on Xorg in Future Releases
Linux Mint has always been lauded for its user-centric approach to operating system design. From its inception, Mint has aimed to provide a solid, reliable, intuitive desktop environment for its vast user base.
So, it is not surprising the recent announcement regarding the continued reliance on Xorg in future releases, despite the ongoing work on Wayland, emphasizes this commitment to their users.
Original:
-
Linux Mint Monthly News – October 2023
Many thanks for your donations and for your support! Here are the news for this month. Romeo Debian releases (which Mint and Ubuntu are based on) are named after toys from the movie Toy Story. In this movie there’s a child who breaks toys. His name is Sid. Debian named its unstable release after him.