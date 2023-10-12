Microsoft Tax Evasion
Microsoft vows to fight after IRS slaps it with $29B tax bill
In a securities filing and blog post today, Microsoft revealed it’s planning to contest an IRS request to pay an additional $28.9 billion in taxes, plus interest and penalties, that cover a 10-year period from 2004 to 2013.
The IRS reportedly ordered Microsoft to pay the amount after conducting a multiyear audit into its past accounting affairs. It’s said that the agency had issues with how Microsoft allocated its profits among various countries and jurisdictions over the period in question.
More specifically, the IRS describes it as “prices charged by one affiliate to another, in an intercompany transaction involving the transfer of goods, services, or intangibles, yield results that are consistent with the results that would have been realized if uncontrolled taxpayers had engaged in the same transaction under the same circumstances.”
Transfer pricing is legal, though when it sees revenue shifted to low-tax jurisdictions it can be considered abusive.