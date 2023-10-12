Microsoft Tax Evasion

In a securities filing and blog post today, Microsoft revealed it’s planning to contest an IRS request to pay an additional $28.9 billion in taxes, plus interest and penalties, that cover a 10-year period from 2004 to 2013.

The IRS reportedly ordered Microsoft to pay the amount after conducting a multiyear audit into its past accounting affairs. It’s said that the agency had issues with how Microsoft allocated its profits among various countries and jurisdictions over the period in question.