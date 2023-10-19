today's leftovers
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #23.42: Ubuntu 23.10 Releases, Demystifying Subtitles and More
This edition of FOSS Weekly focuses on Ubuntu 23.10 releases and subtitle handling, among other things.
Medevel ☛ 16 Free and Open-source Mind-mapping Tools for Windows, Linux, and macOS
Mind mapping software is a tool that allows users to visually organize their thoughts, ideas, and information in a hierarchical and interconnected manner.
Medevel ☛ 13 Free and Open-source SQL Viewers and Editors
SQL Viewer and Editor is a software tool that allows users to view and edit SQL queries. It provides a user-friendly interface for writing, executing, and managing SQL statements. With a SQL viewer and editor, users can interact with databases, run queries, and perform various tasks related to database management.
Ubuntu ☛ Ceph storage for Kubernetes
Opposites attract. Stateful and stateless. Storage and container management systems are almost polar opposites of each other. One deals with permanently storing, and protecting data for as long as it’s needed.
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 517
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
FOSSLinux ☛ The ins and outs of RedHat Linux versions and pricing dynamics
RedHat Linux stands as a benchmark for enterprise solutions. This guide breaks down its versions and deciphers the complexities of its pricing model, giving you clarity on what to expect and how to choose.
Linux Gizmos ☛ CPU module taps Allwinner T113-i with HiFi4 DSP
MYIR launched yesterday a low-cost CPU Module based on the Allwinner T113-i designed for entry-level HMI and embedded applications with video capabilities. The compatible carrier board includes interfaces such as GbE, Wi-Fi/BT support, and various multimedia interfaces.