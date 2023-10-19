Security Leftovers
-
Silicon Angle ☛ WinRAR vulnerability under active exploitation, warns Google’s Threat Analysis Group [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO]
Google LLC’s Threat Analysis Group today warned users of a vulnerability in file archiving and compressing software WinRAR that’s being actively exploited by hacking groups, including allegedly state-sponsored actors. The researchers at Google TAG have observed hacking groups leveraging a vulnerability tracked as CVE-2023-3883.
-
Security Week ☛ Three Months After Patch, Gov-Backed Actors Exploiting WinRAR Flaw
Google says it is still catching government-backed groups linked to China and Russia launching WinRAR exploits in targeted attacks.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Human resources emails remain top phishing targets
A new report released today by security awareness training company KnowBe4 Inc. finds that human resources-related email subjects remain a principal strategy among cyberattackers, accounting for more than half of the top-clicked phishing email subjects.
-
Qt ☛ Security advisory: Loading invalid QML image source impacts Qt
An issue when loading an invalid QML image source has been reported and has been assigned the CVE id CVE-2023-45872.
-
RFA ☛ US, South Korea warn global companies of covert Pyongyang hackers
Illicit hacking revenue supports N Korea’s development of mass weapons of destruction: State Department.
-
The Straits Times ☛ US announces seizure of 17 website domains used by North Korea IT workers
The domains were used in a scheme to allegedly defraud businesses and evade sanctions.