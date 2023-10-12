Tux Machines

"Birds that are born in a cage think that freedom is a crime"
THE system built around (or to perpetually reward) greed taught people that animals are just "property" of humans -- to be sold and bought like "commodities". It also indoctrinated if not technically forced computer users to only trust software from an "app store"* (controlled by NSA facilitators and partners), only access sites with a certificate controlled by a cabal/cartel of large corporations, and boot into "trusted" (by Microsoft) operating systems. This clearly penalises or severely discriminates against Free software or a society working towards a common goal which companies like Microsoft are afraid of.
GNU/Linux and BSD have been trying to change this for decades, but the mainstream media stands in the way by ignoring them or - yet worse - stigmatising them.
Freedom is a condition wherein the users are in charge. To a developer, freedom is independence from vendors such as Microsoft or Apple. In optimal conditions, developers can't/won't exercise control over users either, as it arguably should be the other way around. The Four Freedoms help that happen, but those who wrote down the Four Freedoms are subjected to vicious ad hominem attacks.
Freedom is feared the most by those who (at present) exercise the most control over you. Your lack of freedom is their power and money. █
* Anything else gets demonised as "unsafe", unethical, and they have made up a derogatory term for it: "sideloading" [1, 2] (as if a crime is being committed)