Tux Machines

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

"Birds that are born in a cage think that freedom is a crime"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 12, 2023



THE system built around (or to perpetually reward) greed taught people that animals are just "property" of humans -- to be sold and bought like "commodities". It also indoctrinated if not technically forced computer users to only trust software from an "app store"* (controlled by NSA facilitators and partners), only access sites with a certificate controlled by a cabal/cartel of large corporations, and boot into "trusted" (by Microsoft) operating systems. This clearly penalises or severely discriminates against Free software or a society working towards a common goal which companies like Microsoft are afraid of.

GNU/Linux and BSD have been trying to change this for decades, but the mainstream media stands in the way by ignoring them or - yet worse - stigmatising them.

Freedom is a condition wherein the users are in charge. To a developer, freedom is independence from vendors such as Microsoft or Apple. In optimal conditions, developers can't/won't exercise control over users either, as it arguably should be the other way around. The Four Freedoms help that happen, but those who wrote down the Four Freedoms are subjected to vicious ad hominem attacks.

Freedom is feared the most by those who (at present) exercise the most control over you. Your lack of freedom is their power and money. █

_____

* Anything else gets demonised as "unsafe", unethical, and they have made up a derogatory term for it: "sideloading" [1, 2] (as if a crime is being committed)