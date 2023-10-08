The 11 Best Raspberry Pi Operating Systems for Different Uses
While it is often used for electronics projects, in much the same way as a microcontroller, the Raspberry Pi is a complete computer capable of running a full operating system.
With the wide selection of operating systems available for the line of single-board computers, Raspberry Pi users can be said to be spoilt for choice. Not every operating system will fit your specific use case though, so it is necessary to choose one that has been optimized to serve your purpose.