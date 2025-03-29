Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

As I write this in March 2025, there is a lot of confusion about Signal messenger due to the recent news of people using Signal in government, and subsequent leaks.

The short version is: there was no problem with Signal here. People were using it because they understood it to be secure, not the other way around.

Both the government and the Electronic Frontier Foundation recommend people use Signal. This is an unusual alliance, and in the case of the government, was prompted because it understood other countries had a persistent attack against American telephone companies and SMS traffic.

So let’s dive in. I’ll cover some basics of what security is, what happened in this situation, and why Signal is a good idea.

This post isn’t for programmers that work with cryptography every day. Rather, I hope it can make some of these concepts accessible to everyone else.