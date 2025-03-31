news
GNU/Linux/UNIX, Programming, and more
GNU/Linux/UNIX
Ruben Schade ☛ Wait, you don’t need permission to run BSD or Linux!?
On my FreeBSD desktop, my NetBSD laptops, my Fedora game machine, or any of my servers, this is an absolute non issue. I can turn my PC on, and be answerable to nobody. I don’t need to report in. I don’t need permission to unlock the door, so to speak. I just start them, and go about my day.
I can’t tell you how relieved this makes me.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Programming/Development
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ Mutation Testing in Rust
I’ve been a big fan of Mutation Testing since I discovered PIT. As I dive deeper into Rust, I wanted to check the state of mutation testing in Rust.
Rlang ☛ RObservations #51: Download Kaggle Datasets into the R Console with {RKaggle}
I recently found some R code in the TidyTuesday repository which pulled data from Kaggle directly into the R console and I thought the idea was incredible! After looking around and seeing that there was no packages that already did this, I was inspired to create the {RKaggle} package which allows users to download datasets from Kaggle directly into the R console.
Python
Balthazar Rouberol ☛ Balthazar - Blog – Detecting if a decorated function would be a bound method if called
I was recently writing a caching decorator for a recent project, that would allow me to cache the result of a given function or method into a cache singleton, which content is then serialized to disk when the CLI exits.
The decorator simply works like this: [...]
