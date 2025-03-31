news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 31, 2025



Quoting: Check Out Debian, the 'Mother of All Linux Distributions' —

For those of you who did attempt to shame me with that single syllable, you should know that Ubuntu is based on Debian.

The Debian project was founded in August 1993 as an effort to create a truly open Linux distribution, in the spirit of Linux and GNU. The name “Debian” was an amalgamation of the first names of its two co-creators: Debra Lynn and Ian Murdock.

Debian has become known as the “mother of all distributions” because of, well, Ubuntu. Because so many distributions are based on Ubuntu, and because Ubuntu is a “child” of Debian, it only makes sense to label it “mother.”