I like bsdinstall. So much actually that I’d say it is clearly one of the best ones among Open-Source operating systems. However this does not mean it couldn’t be improved further. This is why I’m going to take a critical look at it and comment on the various dialog screens, sharing my thoughts and ideas for refinement or improvement.

My approach here is to do a mostly default installation in a local VM on my home network. The focus here will be the flow, presented options and friendliness towards newcomers. In the second part I’m going to present a couple of additional dialogs which are missing from the path that I took.