Linux Buzz ☛ How to Generate Self-Signed SSL Certificate Using OpenSSL
In this tutorial, we will cover how to generate self-signed SSL certificate using openssl command in Linux.
-
WPPool ☛ Host Your Own Meetings with Frontend Meeting Creation in Jitsi Meet v2.7.0
The Frontend Meeting Creation Add-on is a powerful new feature that enables users to create and manage meetings directly from the frontend. With the Frontend Meeting Creation Add-on, you can create and manage meetings directly from the frontend—no technical steps, no backend access, just a few clicks and you’re ready to go. Whether you’re planning a quick chat or a big team meeting, everything is right where you need it. No more hassle—just fast, simple, and stress-free meeting setup!
-
Eerie Linux ☛ Installing *BSD in 2025 part 1 – A critical look at FreeBSD’s installer
I like bsdinstall. So much actually that I’d say it is clearly one of the best ones among Open-Source operating systems. However this does not mean it couldn’t be improved further. This is why I’m going to take a critical look at it and comment on the various dialog screens, sharing my thoughts and ideas for refinement or improvement.
My approach here is to do a mostly default installation in a local VM on my home network. The focus here will be the flow, presented options and friendliness towards newcomers. In the second part I’m going to present a couple of additional dialogs which are missing from the path that I took.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Our simple view of 'identity' for our (Unix) accounts
When I wrote about how it's complicated to count how many professors are in our department, I mentioned that the issues involved would definitely complicate the life of any IAM system that tried to understand all of this, but that we had a much simpler view of things. Today I'm going to explain that, with a little bit on its historical evolution (as I understand it).
-
Vegard ☛ My Unifi Gateway just learned to do BGP!
BGP is a much used routing protocol on internet. A routing protocol is basically when network components starts talking to each others, announcing «hey, I know how to reach 192.168.250.16! And the other router will say «cool, I’ll remember that for future use!»
There’s basically two uses-cases for BGP: [...]
-
Vegard ☛ BGP part two – A VPN connection to the cloud. – Vegards Blog
As promised in my last blog post, here is part two of my BGP series. I’ve decided to split it into two, one covering the VPN, and another one covering the BGP end of it. So this one isn’t actually about BGP, it is about IPSEC.
-
Vegard ☛ BGP part three – eBGP between a VPS and on-prem – Vegards Blog
In eBGP, you route between different ASes. I could probably have gotten way with iBGP also for this use case, but I wanted eBGP. It could also be possible that you are using a more advanced cloud provider which handles setting up a BGP AS for you. I wanted to use eBGP here, so eBGP it is. The actual differences between eBGP and iBGP I found nicely explained here.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install FrostWire on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
FrostWire stands as a powerful, free, and open-source BitTorrent client that offers users a comprehensive solution for downloading and sharing files across the internet. First released in September 2004, this versatile application has evolved to become both a robust BitTorrent client and a feature-rich media player.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Cassandra on openSUSE
Apache Cassandra stands as one of the most powerful distributed NoSQL database systems available today, offering unparalleled scalability and reliability for organizations handling massive data volumes. For openSUSE users looking to leverage this robust database solution, proper installation and configuration are critical first steps toward building resilient data infrastructure.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Solr on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Solr on Manjaro. Apache Solr stands as a powerful, open-source search platform that has revolutionized how organizations implement search functionality. Built on the robust Apache Lucene project, Solr offers enterprise-class search capabilities with features that make it indispensable for modern applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Shotcut Video Editor on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Shotcut Video Editor on Debian 12. Shotcut is a powerful, free, and open-source video editing application that offers professional-grade features without the price tag.
-