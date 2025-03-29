Tux Machines

M5Stack Expands Offline LLM Lineup with Ethernet-Enabled Kit

M5Stack has launched the Module LLM Kit, combining the Module LLM and Module13.2 LLM Mate for offline AI inference and data communication. It supports applications like voice assistants, text-to-speech conversion, smart home control, and more.

LILYGO T-Deck Pro Offers E-Paper Display with Configurable 4G and Voice Options

LILYGO has introduced the T-Deck Pro, an open-source development board with a built-in keyboard and a 3.1-inch e-paper touchscreen. Combining sensor integration with touchscreen functionality, it can be applied to various projects in areas like IoT and portable devices.

Firefly Automation Controller Adds Industrial Control Capabilities to Raspberry Pi Compute Module

CrowdSupply recently featured the Firefly Automation Controller, a platform combining Raspberry Pi Compute Module-compatible modules with the STM32H7 microcontroller for industrial applications. With IO-Link Class B channels, it supports communication and control of sensors and actuators.

Raspberry Pi PoE+ Injector Leverages Power-Over-Ethernet for Remote Deployments

This month, Raspberry Pi launched a device capable of powering its single-board computers over Power-over-Ethernet. The Raspberry Pi PoE+ Injector enables both power and data to be transmitted through a single Ethernet cable, simplifying network infrastructure for projects deployed in remote or difficult-to-access locations.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 14.0.8 (Windows only)

This version includes very urgent security updates to Firefox for Windows.

Internet Society

All About Peering: What It Is, How It’s Done, and Why We Need It

Peering is a fundamental part of how the Internet works. It allows networks to exchange traffic directly, reducing reliance on intermediaries. This improves performance, lowers costs, and increases network resilience.  

9to5Linux

KaOS 2025.03 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 6.3 and Linux Kernel 6.13

Powered by the Linux 6.13 kernel series, KaOS Linux 2025.03 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series, namely the KDE Plasma 6.3.3 point release, as well as the KDE Gear 24.12.3 and KDE Frameworks 6.12 software suites, all built on the Qt 6.8.3 open-source application framework.

Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux 6.14, GNOME 48

Powered by the recently released Linux 6.14 kernel and featuring the latest and greatest GNOME 48 desktop environment, Ubuntu 25.04 (codename Plucky Puffin) promises many goodies like the triple buffering feature from Ubuntu, Papers as the default document viewer replacing Evince, and BeaconDB-powered geolocation services.

LibreOffice 25.2.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 83 Bug Fixes

Coming a month after LibreOffice 25.2.1, the LibreOffice 25.2.2 point release is here to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Security Leftovers

A Roadmap for a modern Plasma Login Manager
Plasma's login experience is an area that we know requires some improvement
Linux 6.14 Released
Linux 6.14 Released
Debian-Based Q4OS Has a New Release
Distribution Release: Q4OS 5.8
Ubuntu-Based Zorin OS 17.3 Is Now Available Targeting Windows 10 Users
Today, the Zorin OS team announced the release and general availability of Zorin OS 17.3 as the third installment in the latest Zorin OS 17 series of this Ubuntu-based distribution targeting Windows users and Linux newcomers.
Linux Foundation Outsourcing Linux to Akamai (Privacy Issue)
Credible nerd says stop using atop, doesn't say why, everyone panics
Bad news about the Linux system monitor may be on the way
 
Games: Immortal Boy, Mini Royale, and More
8 new stories from GamingOnLinux
How artifacts are signed in Fedora
For the last few months, one of the things I’ve been working on in Fedora is adding support for SecureBoot on Arm64
This Week in Plasma: zero VHI bugs and much more
This week we drilled into the outstanding bug lists, and drove the number of HI and VHI priority bugs down to their lowest ever numbers
Android Leftovers
10 Unexpected Ways You Can Use Your Android Phone
LibreOffice Base and Firebird – a special relationship
The Firebird database is distinguished by its unique features within the LibreOffice Base compatible database ecosystem
Stalwart Moves Beyond Email: A Full Collaboration Server Is on the Horizon
Stalwart open-source mail server is expanding beyond email to become a full collaboration platform with calendaring, contacts, and file sharing support
Calibre 8.1 Boosts macOS Support, Adds FreeBSD Device Connectivity
Calibre 8.1 ebook manager adds external cover editing, locks virtual library tabs, and introduces FreeBSD device support
State of Linux Windowing Systems: Is Wayland Good in 2025?
The Wayland display server has long been called the way of the future for Linux
4 things you should do to make the ultimate Linux gaming PC
My primary gaming PC runs Linux
Both Haiku and Linux get new FOSS Nvidia drivers
Thanks to Collabora's work on Zink and NVK… and indirectly to GPU-maker's FOSS release, too
against proof of waste
As web servers get overwhelmed by LLM bots, some operators are resorting to programs that demand visiting web clients to perform some relatively expensive computation to be granted access to the website
Ubuntu Fixes Wi-Fi Connection Fail at Login Screen
Ubuntu users frustrated by the inability to connect to a new password-protected Wi-Fi network at the login screen will be pleased to know a fix is rolling out
"Free" filing should be free as in freedom
A modern free society has an obligation to offer electronic tax filing that respects user freedom, and the United States is not excluded from this responsibility
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux
Videos/Shows About GNU/Linux (Invidious)
from the past week
Hyperbola – simple and lightweight Linux distribution
The Hyperbola Project is a community driven effort to provide a fully free (as in freedom) operating system that is stable
Lutris 2025 review - Great progress, but the road is still long
Over the years, many Linux unification gaming platforms have come and gone
GNOME: #193 Image Loading
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 21 to March 28
PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase and Chief Editor's Desk (New Issue Released)
Some PCLOS news
Firefox Threatens Suicide, Then Backpedals
by Paul Arnote (parnote)
On March 24th, 2025 EmmaDE5 1.04 maintenance and documentation updates
Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 1.04 (32 and 64 bits) based on Debian 12.10 Bookworm and the XFCE/LXQt desktop environments
deepin 25 Alpha Released
deepin 25 Alpha has enhanced system-level product functionality and personalized management capabilities to provide users with a complete desktop environment
Release of Flowblade Video Editor 2.20 and Autobase 2.2.0
two new releases
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
hardware picks
BSD: powerd++ not always saving power, BSD Now has new episode
BSD leftovers
Fedora, Flatpak, Red Hat Puff Pieces, and Mass Layoffs at IBM
Some IBM leftovers
Security Leftovers
Security news and more
Buzzword-Ready Linux Distributions To Watch in 2025
powering everything from natural language processing to autonomous vehicles
GNOME/GTK: Christian Hergert on libdex, Robert Roth on GNOME Calculator, and GNOME Foundation on GUADEC 2025
GNOME news
Proton VPN in Proprietary Web Browsers Sold as "Privacy"
Proton VPN bundled
GNU Head, Stallman's katana, and Internet Hall of Fame medal auctioned off to free software community members
USA (Monday, March 24, 2025) the Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced that...
Contribute to Fedora 42 KDE, Virtualization, and Upgrade Test Days
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release
ReactOS 0.4.15 is Out
Release of ReactOS 0.4.15
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, 3-D Printing, FPGAs, and More
hardware-centric stories
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
mostly Windows TCO
openSUSE’s Zypper Package Manager Gets an Exciting New Feature
Zypper adds experimental parallel downloads and a faster media backend
Linux for Windows Users? There’s No Such Thing!
Want Linux to feel like Windows
These 5 Companies Make Linux-First PCs
If you want to use a Linux computer, you may assume you need to buy a Windows PC and install Linux on it
air is a live-reloading utility for developing Go applications
This is free and open source software
Games: Warfare Legacy Collection, ENA: Dream BBQ, Geo Mythica, and More
some of the latest from GamingOnLinux
Announcing Istio 1.25.1 and Neovim 0.11
two new releases
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Geerling on TV, Going [GNU/]Linux
new shows/episodes
Red Hat Buying Articles About Itself, Hey Hi (AI) Hype in Full Swing
Some of Red Hat's latest
Android Devices as GNU/Linux PCs, Disappointment With Samsung, Phones Getting Bloated
mobile gadgets in the news
OpenSUSE: Freedom Does Not Come From One Vendor, Some Security Advisories Detailed
news from the OpenSUSE news site
Games: Godot, Steam Deck, and More
gaming leftovers
MPV 0.40 Open-Source Video Player Released with Native HDR Support on Linux
MPV 0.40 open-source and free media player that supports a wide range of media file formats, audio and video codecs, and subtitle types. is now available for download with new features and improvements.
How-To Geek on Plex Media Server and Raspberry Pi
slightly older articles
Pixel Watch users hit with wave of bugs after Wear OS 5.1 update (Update: Google investigating)
redhat.com propping up the large language models (LLMs) hype instead of Linux and Free software
redhat.com is debased
Plastics are good. As long as they are recycled
The Fairphone 5 took this even further; 75% of the overall structural plastics used within is made of 100% PCR plastics
7 Linux Features I Miss Every Time I Boot into Windows 11
I use Linux for my personal projects and Windows for my professional responsibilities
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Dolphin file manager, rar files & available space problem
Here's a wee issue you won't come across every day. Or even every week. Say you're using Linux
This is the most helpful new Linux tool I've tried in years - here's why and how I use it
This Linux tool is my new go-to for easier searching, upgrading, and automating my system
Games: Batocera, Bazzite, ChimeraOS, and More
Games-related news
Trisquel Linux handles both your desktop and server needs - or does it?
If you want to install a Linux desktop and server, you'd typically choose two different distributions
5 best Linux distros for staying anonymous - when a VPN isn't enough
Need serious privacy on a regular basis? Work with these distributions, and you'll leave no trace
Mozilla Thunderbird 136 Released with New “Appearance” Panel in Settings
The Mozilla Thunderbird 136 open-source email, calendar, news, chat, and contactbook client was released today with various new features and several bug fixes.
Kernel Articles in LWN
now outside the paywall
A look at /e/OS on tablet hardware [LWN.net]
fork of LineageOS
