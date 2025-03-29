news
Security Leftovers
-
Open Source For U ☛ Using Wireshark for Network Packet Analysis: An Overview
Wireshark is an open source tool that helps us analyse and get a deeper understanding of the traffic in our network. Let’s explore how it can help us protect our data. Cyberattacks have become common today and even the largest corporates are falling prey to them.
-
Beta News ☛ Navigating GNU/Linux security and management in a multi-OS landscape [Q&A]
While backdoored Windows remains the most targeted operating system, Linux, once regarded as 'secure by default', has now emerged as the second-most infected OS, according to the 2024 Elastic Global Threat Report.
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (mercurial and opensaml), Fedora (augeas, mingw-libxslt, and nodejs-nodemon), Mageia (chromium-browser-stable), Red Hat (grafana, kernel, kernel-rt, opentelemetry-collector, and podman), SUSE (apache-commons-vfs2, python3, and python36), and Ubuntu (ghostscript, linux, linux-aws, linux-azure, linux-gcp, linux-gke, linux-gkeop,