Free and Open Source Software

The software featured here is free and open source. All tools provide a command-line interface (CLI) unless otherwise stated.
concurrently lets you run multiple commands concurrently - LinuxLinks
concurrently lets you run multiple commands concurrently. It’s similar to the command npm run watch-js & npm run watch-less but better.
The tool is written in Node.js, but you can use it to run any commands. concurrently can be used programmatically by using its API.
kew adds internet radio support - LinuxLinks
Before talking about kew’s new functionality, I’m going to digress a bit. I’d been hoping that internet radio would have been added to fooyin by now. fooyin is a rather wonderful music player. It’s a foobar2000 clone. The project’s ROADMAP has plans for internet radio support. Sadly fooyin’s development has slowed to a glacial pace in the past 6 months, with only a few commits made. The developer was first going to add album artwork downloading/saving before embarking on adding internet radio, but the release never saw the light of day. That’s one of the issues where an open source project is down to a single developer; work and life commitments often get in the way of a release.
Let’s get back on topic. I’ve written a few articles about kew, a music player sporting gapless playback, 24-bit/192khz audio, and MPRIS support. In many ways, it’s up there with the likes of musikcube and tap as the finest terminal-based music player. kew’s recent development has focused on improving the stability of the program, but the program’s latest release has added internet radio and mouse support.
ddrescueview examines ddrescue's mapfiles - LinuxLinks
ddrescueview is a small tool that allows users to graphically examine ddrescue’s mapfiles in a user friendly GUI application.
The Main window displays a block grid with each block’s color representing the block types it contains. Many people know this type of view from defragmentation programs.
