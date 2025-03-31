Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Mozilla Firefox 137 Is Now Available with HEVC Playback Support on Linux

Highlights of Firefox 137 include HEVC playback support on Linux systems, the ability to identify all links in PDF files and turn them into hyperlinks, the ability to sign PDF documents without leaving Firefox, and support for using the address bar as a calculator.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 30th, 2025

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.9.1 Brings New Convergent Web Browser, Linux 6.13

Nitrux 3.9.1 is here almost two months after Nitrux 3.9 and introduces a newer kernel from the Linux 6.13 series, namely Linux kernel 6.13.8, a huge MauiKit, MauiKit Frameworks, and Maui Apps update, the latest and greatest Mesa 25 graphics stack, AMD ROCm open software stack, and a new convergent web browser called Fiery.

Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 3.0.3 Improves Limine Bootloader Support

Archinstall 3.0.3 is here to improve support for the Limine bootloader by enabling UKI (Unified Kernel Image) support, placing the Limine configuration and BIOS files in a limine/ subdirectory, creating a proper EFI boot menu entry, add support for using UUID for accessing boot partition if it’s not the same as ESP, and improve Limine without the ‘boot partition unsupported’ message.

CachyOS ISO Snapshot for March 2025 Brings New Bootloader, Linux Kernel 6.14

Powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series and featuring the KDE Plasma 6.3.3 desktop environment, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for March 2025 ships with a new bootloader, namely Limine, which supports both BIOS and UEFI firmware, along with out-of-the-box support for Btrfs snapshots.

Shotcut 25.03 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Various New Features

Shotcut 25.03 is here two months after the Shotcut 25.01 release with a bunch of new features like a ‘Text style’ preset to the ‘Generate Text on Timeline’ function in Subtitles, ‘Copy Current’ and ‘Copy All’ options to Filters, vertical and horizontal parameters to the No Sync video filter, and a ‘Toggle Filter Overlay’ option to the Player menu.

LinuxGizmos.com

Microchip PolarFire-Powered TinyBeast FPGA Delivers Real-Time Performance with DDR4 and PCIe

TinyBeast FPGA comes in two configurations. The TinyBeast FPGA P features a Mini PCIe interface, providing direct connectivity to industrial sensors and peripherals for embedded systems. The TinyBeast FPGA S offers additional flexibility, requiring a separate carrier board for standalone applications, making it well-suited for edge computing.

Low-Cost Luckfox Pico Pi Boards Offer Linux Development with Ubuntu Support

The Luckfox Pico Pi series consists of four models with a Raspberry Pi SBC form factor, designed for embedded applications. Offering various processing capabilities, connectivity options, and memory configurations, these boards include PoE support and optional 4G connectivity.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 31, 2025

magnifying glass

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Linus Torvalds rages against ‘random turd files’ in Linux 6.15-rc1 directories

  
The target of the Linux creator and lead developer’s ire was “the disgusting ‘hdrtest’ crap,”

 
Vivaldi Browser 7.2  and a Look at FireDragon Browser

  
browser news

 
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
a few picks from Canonical/Ubuntu

 
Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 3.0.3 Improves Limine Bootloader Support

  
Archinstall, the menu-based installer for the Arch Linux distribution, has been updated today to version 3.0.3, the third maintenance update in the Archinstall 3.0 series, bringing numerous improvements and bug fixes.

 
CachyOS ISO Snapshot for March 2025 Brings New Bootloader, Linux Kernel 6.14

  
The developers of the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution released today the ISO snapshot for March 2025, featuring the latest and greatest Linux kernel, a new bootloader, and other changes.


  
 


 
11 Native Linux Games to Replace Windows Classics

  
It probably comes as no surprise that, despite most computers having access to fabulous games

 
Developer Revives Iconic Desktop Weather App for Linux

  
An iconic desktop weather app from Linux’s past has just blown in — yes, Typhoon is back

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
The software featured here is free and open source

 
5 fun Linux commands you'll want to try at least once

  
Take a break from productivity. The Linux terminal window can actually be quite entertaining

 
Mozilla Firefox 137 Is Now Available with HEVC Playback Support on Linux

  
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 137 open-source web browser for all supported platforms ahead of the April 1st, 2025, official release date, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and changes.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Is your Android phone secretly tracking you? Here's how to stop it

 
Check Out Debian, the ‘Mother of All Linux Distributions’

  
If you simply want a Linux operating system that will rarely (if ever) fail you

 
7 Best Free and Open Source Restic Front-Ends

  
Only free and open source software is included

 
2025 Priorities: Reliability, Audio, Cameras and More

  
As our community grows, we are increasing the focus we put on planning and organizing the work we do

 
Review: GrapheneOS 2025

  
In March I noticed that my /e/OS-powered Samsung Galaxy S9

 
GNU/Linux/UNIX, Programming, and more

  
today's leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
howtos for Monday

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 30th, 2025

  
The 233rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 30th, 2025.

 
Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.9.1 Brings New Convergent Web Browser, Linux 6.13

  
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.9.1 as the latest ISO snapshot of this Debian-based immutable and systemd-free GNU/Linux distribution using a highly customized KDE Plasma desktop environment by default.

 
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (12/2025): GNOME 48 and other goodies

  
Another week, another roundup

 
Android Leftovers

  
These 3 features just made Android 16 a lot more exciting

 
5 ways Hyprland transformed how I use my Linux laptop

  
I've long used Ubuntu on my laptops, switching to Fedora KDE late last year

 
Tiling Shell GNOME Extension Update Adds New Features

  
A new update to Tiling Shell, an efficient window snapping extension for GNOME Shell

 
Radxa Orion O6 Preview – Part 2: Debian 12 – What works, what doesn’t

  
I went through an unboxing and Debian 12 installation on the Radxa Orion O6 at the end of January

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Each program is published under an open source license

 
February/March in KDE Itinerary

  
In the past two months since the last update localization of KDE Itinerary has been improved

 
Linux 6.14 Released

  
original and LWN

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
Confessions of a hardcore tiler

  
This post is written from the perspective of a niri user, but large parts of it apply to other tiling window managers aswell

 
Distro War: Choosing the Best Linux Distribution

  
Linux is an open source operating system that offers a variety of distributions (distros) to suit different user needs

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, FPGA, and More

  
hardware picks

 
Videos: This Week in Linux and how to use the Sed command

  
new ones

 
Benchmark Anything With This Powerful Linux Tool

  
If you need to know how fast it runs, Hyperfine will tell you

 
HP Printer Driver HPLIP 3.25.2 Added Ubuntu 24.04 & New Printers Support | UbuntuHandbook

  
new 3.25.2 version last week

 
DeaDBeef Music Player 1.10.0 Released with FFmpeg 7.0 & EAC3 Support

  
The new release add support for FFmpeg 7, so it builds in recent GNU/Linux Distributions (e.g, Ubuntu 24.10 and Fedora 41) without patch

 
Check Out Debian, the ’Mother of All Linux Distributions’

  
The Debian project was founded in August 1993 as an effort to create a truly open Linux distribution

 
Theora 1.2.0 released

  
a final 1.2.0 release of theora was wrapped up today

 
GNU patch 2.8 released

  
I am pleased to announce the release of GNU patch 2.8

 
today's howtos

  
not many, but it's Sunday

 
EasyOS Daedalus-series version 6.6.5 released

  
Version 6.6.4 was released on March 11

 
Android Leftovers

  
Galaxy S25 benchmarked running Android 16 (One UI 8.0)!

 
Shotcut 25.03 Video Editor Brings New Filters, Smarter UI, and Fixes

  
Shotcut 25.03 video editor adds filter overlays, new video modes

 
New to Linux? Focus on the Desktop Environment, Not the Distro

  
When you're new to Linux, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer number of distributions (distros) available

 
Low-Cost Luckfox Pico Pi Boards Offer Linux Development with Ubuntu Support

  
The Luckfox Pico-SDK is primarily developed and tested on the Ubuntu LTS system, with a focus on supporting the Ubuntu 22.04 version

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.13.9, Linux 6.12.21, Linux 6.6.85, and Linux 6.1.132

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.13.9 kernel

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Linux Foundation Outsourcing Linux to Akamai (Privacy Issue)

  
as usual

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and related views

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
only 2 this Sunday

 
Security and More

  
Security leftovers mostly

 
Linux Devices/Embedded Leftovers

  
hardware picks

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Shotcut 25.03 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Various New Features

  
Shotcut 25.03 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software for Linux, macOS, and Windows written in Qt.

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Hardware/Modding: M5Stack, Acorn, and Raspberry Pi

  
some hardware leftovers

 
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  
mostly Red Hat

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news and more

 
today's howtos

  
today's second batch

 
A Roadmap for a modern Plasma Login Manager

  
Plasma's login experience is an area that we know requires some improvement

 
Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux 6.14, GNOME 48

  
Canonical released today the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release for public beta testing, so it’s time to take a look at what to expect from the final release.

 
Games: Immortal Boy, Mini Royale, and More

  
8 new stories from GamingOnLinux

 
How artifacts are signed in Fedora

  
For the last few months, one of the things I’ve been working on in Fedora is adding support for SecureBoot on Arm64

 
This Week in Plasma: zero VHI bugs and much more

  
This week we drilled into the outstanding bug lists, and drove the number of HI and VHI priority bugs down to their lowest ever numbers

 
Debian-Based Q4OS Has a New Release

  
Distribution Release: Q4OS 5.8

 
Android Leftovers

  
10 Unexpected Ways You Can Use Your Android Phone

 
LibreOffice Base and Firebird – a special relationship

  
The Firebird database is distinguished by its unique features within the LibreOffice Base compatible database ecosystem

 
KaOS 2025.03 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 6.3 and Linux Kernel 6.13

  
KaOS Linux 2025.03 has been released today as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and featuring Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.

 
Stalwart Moves Beyond Email: A Full Collaboration Server Is on the Horizon

  
Stalwart open-source mail server is expanding beyond email to become a full collaboration platform with calendaring, contacts, and file sharing support

 
Calibre 8.1 Boosts macOS Support, Adds FreeBSD Device Connectivity

  
Calibre 8.1 ebook manager adds external cover editing, locks virtual library tabs, and introduces FreeBSD device support

 
State of Linux Windowing Systems: Is Wayland Good in 2025?

  
The Wayland display server has long been called the way of the future for Linux

 
4 things you should do to make the ultimate Linux gaming PC

  
My primary gaming PC runs Linux

 
Both Haiku and Linux get new FOSS Nvidia drivers

  
Thanks to Collabora's work on Zink and NVK… and indirectly to GPU-maker's FOSS release, too

 
against proof of waste

  
As web servers get overwhelmed by LLM bots, some operators are resorting to programs that demand visiting web clients to perform some relatively expensive computation to be granted access to the website

 
Ubuntu Fixes Wi-Fi Connection Fail at Login Screen

  
Ubuntu users frustrated by the inability to connect to a new password-protected Wi-Fi network at the login screen will be pleased to know a fix is rolling out

 
today's leftovers

  
5 misc. stories

 
"Free" filing should be free as in freedom

  
A modern free society has an obligation to offer electronic tax filing that respects user freedom, and the United States is not excluded from this responsibility

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux

 
Videos/Shows About GNU/Linux (Invidious)

  
from the past week

 
Hyperbola – simple and lightweight Linux distribution

  
The Hyperbola Project is a community driven effort to provide a fully free (as in freedom) operating system that is stable

 
Lutris 2025 review - Great progress, but the road is still long

  
Over the years, many Linux unification gaming platforms have come and gone

 
GNOME: #193 Image Loading

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 21 to March 28

 
PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase and Chief Editor's Desk (New Issue Released)

  
Some PCLOS news

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles