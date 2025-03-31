Free and Open Source Software

Before talking about kew’s new functionality, I’m going to digress a bit. I’d been hoping that internet radio would have been added to fooyin by now. fooyin is a rather wonderful music player. It’s a foobar2000 clone. The project’s ROADMAP has plans for internet radio support. Sadly fooyin’s development has slowed to a glacial pace in the past 6 months, with only a few commits made. The developer was first going to add album artwork downloading/saving before embarking on adding internet radio, but the release never saw the light of day. That’s one of the issues where an open source project is down to a single developer; work and life commitments often get in the way of a release.

Let’s get back on topic. I’ve written a few articles about kew, a music player sporting gapless playback, 24-bit/192khz audio, and MPRIS support. In many ways, it’s up there with the likes of musikcube and tap as the finest terminal-based music player. kew’s recent development has focused on improving the stability of the program, but the program’s latest release has added internet radio and mouse support.