Videos: This Week in Linux and how to use the Sed command

This week in Linux, we have a brand new version of the GNU/Linux kernel, including a boost for gaming performance and GPU workload protection in the GNU/Linux 6.14 release. There are some new distro releases to talk about with Zorin OS and EndeavourOS, as well as some beta releases from Fedora and Ubuntu. Plus, openSUSE is adding a long-requested feature to their Zypper Package Manager, and so much more on this episode of This Week in Linux. This is the weekly news show that will keep you up to date with what's going on in the GNU/Linux and Open Source world. Now let's jump right into Your Source for GNU/Linux GNews.

00:45 GNU/Linux 6.14 Released

07:01 Zorin OS 17.3 Released

13:11 EndeavourOS Mercury Neo Released

16:54 Rescuezilla 13 Released

17:54 Finnix 250 Released

19:14 Fedora 42 Beta Released

22:14 Ubuntu 25.04 Beta Released

23:23 openSUSE Adds Experimental Parallel Downloads to Zypper

24:21 HP considers SteamOS for their next Gaming Handheld

