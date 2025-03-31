news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 31, 2025



Quoting: postmarketOS // 2025 Priorities: Reliability, Audio, Cameras and More —

As our community grows, we are increasing the focus we put on planning and organizing the work we do. Therefore we have been thinking hard about priorities for this year. And as we mentioned after our FOSDEM hackathon, the greatest goal for this year is reliability.

So far, the postmarketOS community has mostly been focused on functionality: Hackers bring up devices and get them to a point where various device features such as audio, calls and Wi-Fi are usable once or most of the time. We want to get it to always.