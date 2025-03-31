9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 30th, 2025

Shotcut 25.03 is here two months after the Shotcut 25.01 release with a bunch of new features like a ‘Text style’ preset to the ‘Generate Text on Timeline’ function in Subtitles, ‘Copy Current’ and ‘Copy All’ options to Filters, vertical and horizontal parameters to the No Sync video filter, and a ‘Toggle Filter Overlay’ option to the Player menu.

Powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series and featuring the KDE Plasma 6.3.3 desktop environment, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for March 2025 ships with a new bootloader, namely Limine, which supports both BIOS and UEFI firmware, along with out-of-the-box support for Btrfs snapshots.

Archinstall 3.0.3 is here to improve support for the Limine bootloader by enabling UKI (Unified Kernel Image) support, placing the Limine configuration and BIOS files in a limine/ subdirectory, creating a proper EFI boot menu entry, add support for using UUID for accessing boot partition if it’s not the same as ESP, and improve Limine without the ‘boot partition unsupported’ message.

Nitrux 3.9.1 is here almost two months after Nitrux 3.9 and introduces a newer kernel from the Linux 6.13 series, namely Linux kernel 6.13.8, a huge MauiKit, MauiKit Frameworks, and Maui Apps update, the latest and greatest Mesa 25 graphics stack, AMD ROCm open software stack, and a new convergent web browser called Fiery.

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

The Luckfox Pico Pi series consists of four models with a Raspberry Pi SBC form factor, designed for embedded applications. Offering various processing capabilities, connectivity options, and memory configurations, these boards include PoE support and optional 4G connectivity.

TinyBeast FPGA comes in two configurations. The TinyBeast FPGA P features a Mini PCIe interface, providing direct connectivity to industrial sensors and peripherals for embedded systems. The TinyBeast FPGA S offers additional flexibility, requiring a separate carrier board for standalone applications, making it well-suited for edge computing.

news

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 30th, 2025

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 31, 2025



This week, we got lots of cool news, starting with Linux kernel 6.14 and the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 25.04, and continuing with MPV 0.40, GIMP 3.0.2, XZ Utils 5.8, AerynOS 2025.03, Zorin OS 17.3, KaOS 2025.03, Archinstall 3.0.3, GNU Linux-libre 6.14, fwupd 2.0.7, LibreOffice 25.2.2, Nitrux 3.9.1, and CachyOS 250330.

On top of that, the openSUSE Linux devs announced experimental support for parallel downloads for their Zypper package manager. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for March 30th, 2025.

Read on