news
Vivaldi Browser 7.2 and a Look at FireDragon Browser
-
Linuxiac ☛ Vivaldi Browser 7.2 Boosts Performance with Faster Address Bar
Vivaldi 7.2 speeds up browsing with a faster address bar, improved page loading, and new customization tools.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Vivaldi 7.2 Released with Speed Improvements + More
A big Vivaldi web browser update is rolling out with a set of appreciable improvements long-time users will like, and would-be users may be tempted to try. Vivaldi 7.2 amps up its address bar logic to proffer more relevant results, faster. Search suggestions and search accuracy have been tweaked so that “finding what you need feels seamless”, according to Vivaldi Technologies’ CEO Jon von Tetzchner.
-
ZDNet ☛ This slick Linux browser is like a tricked-out Opera - and it's faster than Firefox
There is no shortage of web browsers. But what makes FireDragon a browser you should try?
First off, FireDragon was originally a fork of LibreWolf, but the development team (which is the same team behind Garuda Linux) decided to switch to the Floorp browser as its base.
Later:
-
Vivaldi Adds Built-In Proton VPN to Its Browser
Vivaldi, the proprietary Norwegian browser that's largely built on open-source code, further distinguishes itself from other Chrome-based browsers by adding a baked-in on-demand Proton VPN implementation.