news
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 13 2025
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
Week: 24 Mar – 28 Mar 2025
-
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: 🎲 PHP version 8.3.20RC1 and 8.4.6RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in the testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for parallel installation, the perfect solution for such tests, and as base packages.
RPMs of PHP version 8.4.6RC1 are available
-
Red Hat Official ☛ User defined networks in Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization
With user defined networks, you now have the ability to create private networks within your own namespace or even across multiple namespaces that are segregated from other networks. This feature affords you the flexibility to connect your virtual machines (VM) together in the manner that best suits your organization’s needs.