Many Layoffs at IBM (Newer Reports)
IBM mass layoffs in US Hiring Shifts to India
Web Pro News ☛ IBM Appears to Be Moving Thousands of Jobs to India
Amid reports of broader IBM layoffs, it appears the iconic tech company is quietly moving thousands of roles to India.
Multiple outlets have reported on IBM’s layoffs, with The Register describing them as “ongoing layoffs.” According to the outlet, IBM doesn’t just appear to be laying people off, but seems to be moving thousands of roles to India.
A look at IBM’s career page shows 3,722 jobs available in India, as of the time of writing, up from 173 at the beginning of 2024, and 2,946 near the end of the year. The jobs run the full gamut, from customer support to full stack developers and data engineers.
According to The Register, sources within the company seem to indicate this is more than just beefing IBM’s presence in India.
“Everyone I asked internally for ‘transfer’ all said the same thing … ‘I can only hire in India,'” our source said.
IBM to layoff thousands of US employees to shift hiring to India
This comes with sources alleging a strategic move to relocate jobs to India. “They have been making a lot of changes to shift employment to India as much as possible,” one insider claimed. IBM joins many tech startups and established companies planning to relocate their hiring to India and Mexico, including Tesla, Salesforce and Google.
Employees are also currently grappling with a stricter return-to-office mandate requiring them to be present three days a week starting in April. Reports indicate that badge swipes are being monitored, and management has allegedly denied medical exemptions.