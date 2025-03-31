Many Layoffs at IBM (Newer Reports)

Amid reports of broader IBM layoffs, it appears the iconic tech company is quietly moving thousands of roles to India.

Multiple outlets have reported on IBM’s layoffs, with The Register describing them as “ongoing layoffs.” According to the outlet, IBM doesn’t just appear to be laying people off, but seems to be moving thousands of roles to India.

A look at IBM’s career page shows 3,722 jobs available in India, as of the time of writing, up from 173 at the beginning of 2024, and 2,946 near the end of the year. The jobs run the full gamut, from customer support to full stack developers and data engineers.

According to The Register, sources within the company seem to indicate this is more than just beefing IBM’s presence in India.

“Everyone I asked internally for ‘transfer’ all said the same thing … ‘I can only hire in India,'” our source said.