Semaphores are one of the oldest concurrency primitives in computing, invented over 60 years ago. They are weird: usually the only numbers of concurrent processes we care about are zero, one, or many – but semaphores deal with those fussy finite numbers in between.

Yesterday I was writing code that needed to control the number of concurrent operating system processes that it spawned so that it didn’t overwhelm the computer. One of those rare situations when a semaphore is just the thing!