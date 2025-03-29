news
Hardware/Modding: M5Stack, Acorn, and Raspberry Pi
Linux Gizmos ☛ M5Stack Expands Offline LLM Lineup with Ethernet-Enabled Kit
M5Stack has launched the Module LLM Kit, combining the Module LLM and Module13.2 LLM Mate for offline AI inference and data communication. It supports applications like voice assistants, text-to-speech conversion, smart home control, and more.
Hackaday ☛ Take A Little Bit Of Acorn To Work
When we think of 8-bit computers, it’s natural to start with home computers. That’s where they live on in the collective memory. But a Z80, a 6502, or similar was more likely to be found unseen in a piece of industrial machinery, doing the job for which we’d today reach for a microcontroller. Sometimes these two worlds intersected, and thus we come to the EuroBEEB, a derivative of Acorn’s BBC Micro on a Eurocard. [Steve Crozier] has performed extensive research into this system and even produced a recreated PCB, providing a fascinating window into embedded computing in the early 1980s.
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #497 - Introducing: Raspberry Pi PoE+ Injector
Howdy, On Monday we released the Raspberry Pi PoE+ Injector, the perfect way to add PoE support to your existing network for just $25. Powering SBCs in remote locations can be tricky, but the Raspberry Pi PoE+ Injector, developed with our friends at Microchip, delivers power and data to your remote deployments, enabling them to excel at what they do.