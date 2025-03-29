Hardware/Modding: M5Stack, Acorn, and Raspberry Pi

When we think of 8-bit computers, it’s natural to start with home computers. That’s where they live on in the collective memory. But a Z80, a 6502, or similar was more likely to be found unseen in a piece of industrial machinery, doing the job for which we’d today reach for a microcontroller. Sometimes these two worlds intersected, and thus we come to the EuroBEEB, a derivative of Acorn’s BBC Micro on a Eurocard. [Steve Crozier] has performed extensive research into this system and even produced a recreated PCB, providing a fascinating window into embedded computing in the early 1980s.