Peering is a fundamental part of how the Internet works. It allows networks to exchange traffic directly, reducing reliance on intermediaries. This improves performance, lowers costs, and increases network resilience.

Powered by the Linux 6.13 kernel series, KaOS Linux 2025.03 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series, namely the KDE Plasma 6.3.3 point release, as well as the KDE Gear 24.12.3 and KDE Frameworks 6.12 software suites, all built on the Qt 6.8.3 open-source application framework.

M5Stack has launched the Module LLM Kit, combining the Module LLM and Module13.2 LLM Mate for offline AI inference and data communication. It supports applications like voice assistants, text-to-speech conversion, smart home control, and more.

Shotcut 25.03 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Various New Features

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 30, 2025



Shotcut 25.03 is here two months after the Shotcut 25.01 release with a bunch of new features like a ‘Text style’ preset to the ‘Generate Text on Timeline’ function in Subtitles, ‘Copy Current’ and ‘Copy All’ options to Filters, vertical and horizontal parameters to the No Sync video filter, and a ‘Toggle Filter Overlay’ option to the Player menu.

This release also adds new 360: Cap Top & Bottom and 360: Equirectangular Wrap video filters, a ‘Not In a Bin’ smart bin to Playlist, #rgba, #yuv, #gpu, and #10bit search tags to keywords in Filters, an icon to timeline clips to indicate when it has filters, and an “ITU-R BT.2020” option to Video Mode > Custom > Add and Output > Properties.

