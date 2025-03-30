news
Shotcut 25.03 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Various New Features
Shotcut 25.03 is here two months after the Shotcut 25.01 release with a bunch of new features like a ‘Text style’ preset to the ‘Generate Text on Timeline’ function in Subtitles, ‘Copy Current’ and ‘Copy All’ options to Filters, vertical and horizontal parameters to the No Sync video filter, and a ‘Toggle Filter Overlay’ option to the Player menu.
This release also adds new 360: Cap Top & Bottom and 360: Equirectangular Wrap video filters, a ‘Not In a Bin’ smart bin to Playlist, #rgba, #yuv, #gpu, and #10bit search tags to keywords in Filters, an icon to timeline clips to indicate when it has filters, and an “ITU-R BT.2020” option to Video Mode > Custom > Add and Output > Properties.