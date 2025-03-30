news
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, FPGA, and More
-
Hackaday ☛ An ESP32 Pomdoro Timer
The Pomdoro technique of time management has moved on a little from the tomato-shaped kitchen timer which gave it a name, as [Rukenshia] shows us with this nifty ESP32 and e-paper design. It’s relatively simple in hardware terms, being a collection of off-the-shelf modules in a 3D printed case, but the software has a custom interface for the friend it was built for.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Microchip PolarFire-Powered TinyBeast FPGA Delivers Real-Time Performance with DDR4 and PCIe
CrowdSupply recently introduced the TinyBeast FPGA, a compact platform based on Microchip’s PolarFire FPGA technology. It stands out for its ability to offload computationally intensive tasks from the central processor, enabling real-time data processing in space-constrained environments like automation, measurement, and robotics. TinyBeast FPGA comes in two configurations.
-
Futurism ☛ A Man Stitched Together a Zombie Tesla From Dead Husks and We Must Say: Yikes!
Unlike the Cybertruck that gave it its distinctive front fender and its cringey name, the "CyberRoadster," vlogger David Andreyev — better known by his handle, "Cyber Hooligan" — gave his version a shiny red paint job that is, at very least, better looking than the dull metallic silver of the OG.After nearly three years of work that included at least one scrapped bubblegum pink paint job, Andreyev finally unveiled his final product a few months back. Since then, the self-styled Cyber Hooligan has been relishing the attention he gets driving around Los Angeles in his flashy and freakish car.
-
The Register UK ☛ Nvidia's roadmap shows just how deep Moores Law is buried
Standing on stage, Huang revealed not just the chip designer's next-gen Blackwell Ultra processors, but a surprising amount of detail about its next two generations of accelerated computing platforms, including a 600kW rack scale system packing 576 GPUs. We also learned an upcoming GPU family, due to arrive in 2028, will be named after Richard Feynman. Surely you're joking!
-
J Pieper ☛ Moaar power!
moteus brushless motor controllers drive 3 phase PMSM motors, accepting a DC input voltage, and outputting current to each of the 3 phases of the motor. It does so using MOSFET based switching, which alternately connects each phase to either ground, or the DC positive input. As that switching progresses, charge is either drawn, or replenished into, the onboard bulk capacitors.
For most motor controllers, their size is dominated by these bulk capacitors, which tend to be very large. One of the defining characteristics of the moteus line of controllers is the small overall volume that they occupy. One of the ways that is accomplished is by using multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCC) as the entirety of the bulk capacitance, rather than a more traditional electrolytic or polymer bulk capacitor supplemented by ceramic capacitors. This approach has upsides and downsides: [...]