Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, FPGA, and More

moteus brushless motor controllers drive 3 phase PMSM motors, accepting a DC input voltage, and outputting current to each of the 3 phases of the motor. It does so using MOSFET based switching, which alternately connects each phase to either ground, or the DC positive input. As that switching progresses, charge is either drawn, or replenished into, the onboard bulk capacitors.

For most motor controllers, their size is dominated by these bulk capacitors, which tend to be very large. One of the defining characteristics of the moteus line of controllers is the small overall volume that they occupy. One of the ways that is accomplished is by using multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCC) as the entirety of the bulk capacitance, rather than a more traditional electrolytic or polymer bulk capacitor supplemented by ceramic capacitors. This approach has upsides and downsides: [...]