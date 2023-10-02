Red Hat Leftovers
Boost Ansible developer experience with OpenShift Dev Spaces
Developer experience for Ansible developers can vary significantly depending on the tooling they can access, the operating system they use, and the technical background they have. These variations have real-world implications for the quality of automation that is developed. With poor, untested code, automation adoption can suffer, stall, and eventually fail.
Imagine the ideal Ansible development experience: there should be seamless access to testing tools, linters, a user-friendly integrated development environment (IDE) experience, and integration with source control. All too often, there are administrative or technical blockers to creating this ideal environment, and that carries significant repercussions.
Deploy a highly available JBoss EAP application to Azure App Service [Ed: Red Hat is promoting Microsoft's proprietary spyware again. Very appalling.]
Modern businesses often require scalable, high-performance applications to meet the growing demands of their users. As organizations embrace cloud-based solutions, the need for robust application platforms becomes more critical.
Jonathan Dowland: Promotion
It's been quiet here (I hope to change that), but I want to share some good news: I've been promoted to Principal Software Engineer! Next February will start my 9th year with Red Hat. Time flies when you're having fun!