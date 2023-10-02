Red Hat Leftovers

Developer experience for Ansible developers can vary significantly depending on the tooling they can access, the operating system they use, and the technical background they have. These variations have real-world implications for the quality of automation that is developed. With poor, untested code, automation adoption can suffer, stall, and eventually fail.

Imagine the ideal Ansible development experience: there should be seamless access to testing tools, linters, a user-friendly integrated development environment (IDE) experience, and integration with source control. All too often, there are administrative or technical blockers to creating this ideal environment, and that carries significant repercussions.