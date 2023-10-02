Open Hardware: Arduino, ESP32, RP2040, and More

The 7600 is now fairly well understood thanks to Sean Riddle's die photo, which Ken Shirriff exhaustively explored, but no one had ever found a data sheet — until earlier this summer. This data sheet is dated "Preliminary April 1976/Revision 1 June 1976," consistent with the earliest 7600 I've seen from 42nd week 1976, and gives the 7600 an official name, the Video Game Array (an unfortunate acronym collision). It specifically covers the original 7600-001 variant, an NTSC TV-compatible part that plays Pong in tennis, hockey and handball/squash/racquetball variations as well as a target practice mode, and is the variation present in most Pong consoles that used the MOS VGA. The mask ROM is explicitly stated as 512 words in size, which is read and executed by the "frame processor," acting as a combination I/O chip and CPU. The FP reads the opcodes from ROM, acquires player input, maintains the score, and sets up the display and audio output for the chip's analogue output stages.