Linux 6.6-rc3

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 25, 2023





Another week, another -rc.

As usual, rc3 is a bit larger than rc2, as people have started finding more issues.

Unusually, we have a large chunk of changes in filesystems. Part of it is the vfs-level revert of some of the timestamp handling that needs to soak a bit more, and part of it is some xfs fixes. With a few other filesystem fixes too.

But drivers and architecture updates are also up there, so it's not like the fs stuff dominates. It's just more noticeable than it usually is.

Anyway, please do go test. None of this looks scary,

Linus

Also: Linux 6.6-rc3 Released With MG Timestamps Removed