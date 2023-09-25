Tux Machines

ESP32 board equipped with Ethernet and MicroSD card slot

SparkFun launches IoT Brushless motor driver

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.0a5 (Android, Windows, macOS, Linux)

This release updates Firefox to 115.3.0esr, including bug fixes, stability improvements and important security updates. Android-specific security updates from Firefox 118 are not yet available, but will be part of the next alpha release scheduled for next week.

today's howtos

many howtos for the end of the weekend
Health-Checker, Gear, More update in Tumbleweed (UPDATED)
A few openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots became available to users of the rolling release this week
GNOME 45 “Riga” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
GNOME 45 desktop environment has been officially released with a revamped Settings app, improved Quick Settings, a refreshed Nautilus file manager, an enhanced Epiphany web browser, and much more.
5 Operating Systems You Should Try If You're New To Raspberry Pi
With all the cool things that a Raspberry Pi can do, from powering a takeout display to converting your garage door into a smart one,
 
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Shortcuts
Shortcuts is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Android Leftovers
This Android Feature Will Ensure You Get Your Work Done Without Distractions
7 Best Free and Open Source GUI Batch Renamers
We only include free and open source software in the spirit of our roundups
10 Best Modern RSS Feed Readers for Ubuntu Linux
A list of modern and trendy RSS feed readers for your Ubuntu or other Linux distributions with their features and installation guides.
DebConf23 Coverage From Jonathan McDowell and Jonathan Carter
16 Best Free and Open Source Linux Time Tracking Software
Our verdict is captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Google now allows Gmail users on Android to delete up to 50 emails at once with ‘Select All’ option
Forty Years of GNU and the Free Software Movement
Software Releases and FOSS Weekly
Open Hardware: Amiga, Fairphone, and More
13 Best Free and Open Source Load Balancers
The ratings chart below summarizes our verdict. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
OpenBSD vs. FreeBSD: What Is the Difference, Which Is Best
Confused whether to choose OpenBSD or FreeBSD for your next project? We compare the two popular BSD-based operating systems
Red Hat Leftovers
Kernel: eBPF and More
Android 1.0 didn't impress me 15 years ago, but look at us now
openSUSE Slowroll Considers Renaming, Vote Now
openSUSE’s Slowroll ponders a new identity, while the Tumbleweed users are the first enjoying the new GNOME 45
Stable kernels: Linux 6.5.5, Linux 6.1.55, Linux 5.15.133, Linux 5.10.197, Linux 5.4.257, Linux 4.19.295, and Linux 4.14.326
I'm announcing the release of the 6.5.5 kernel
PhonePe opens Indus Appstore for Android developers to challenge Google-Apple duopoly
Ubuntu 23.10 Beta Released with GNOME 45 and Linux Kernel 6.5
Ubuntu 23.10 beta is now available for public testing with the latest GNOME 45 desktop environment and powered by Linux kernel 6.5. Here’s what’s else is new!
Qualcomm 10G Fiber Gateway Platform supports Wi-Fi 7 and “Service Defined Wi-Fi technology”
The platform/chip will be supported by open-source software and middleware such as OpenWRT
NewsFlash 3.0 Released with Slick New Look
A new version of Linux RSS client NewsFlash is out – and newsflash: it’s looking good
This week in KDE: an unfrozen panel for NVIDIA Wayland users
Though the number of total Plasma 6 known issues rose this week, we managed to fix some major and longstanding ones from Plasma 5
Free Software Leftovers
Software picks, releases etc.
