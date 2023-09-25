today's howtos
-
How to Install Apache Kafka on RHEL-Based Distributions
Scenario Picture multiple computers or systems communicating by sending messages, which could be updates, notifications, or data.
-
Apt-Offline: Offline Package Management for Debian-based Linux Systems
Scenario You have one computer that’s connected to the internet (Online System) and another computer that’s not connected to the internet (Offline System), but you want to install or update software on the Offline System.
-
Attempt to test Anaconda Web UI on Fedora 39 WKS (development branch)
-
How To Install PowerShell on AlmaLinux 9 [Ed: Better to migrate away from Microsoft, not to keep the dependency]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PowerShell on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, PowerShell developed by Microsoft, is a versatile and powerful command-line shell and scripting language.
-
Introduction to Zenity (Part 2)
This article is the rest of the information on using Zenity.
Zenity is a command-line utility for Linux and Unix-like operating systems that allows you to create graphical dialog boxes and forms from shell scripts or command-line prompts. /blockquote>
-
EWW survival guide
EWW is the web browser that comes with Emacs.
You don't have to install any additional packages, you can use EWW right out the box.
-
Install Docker on Centos 8
Docker is a powerful tool that simplifies the process of creating, deploying, and managing applications within lightweight, portable containers. Installing Docker on CentOS 8 is straightforward, and this guide will walk you through the process step by step.
-
How To Install Arduino IDE on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Arduino IDE on Debian 12. Arduino, the open-source electronics platform, has revolutionized the world of DIY electronics and embedded systems. If you’re a Debian 12 user looking to embark on exciting Arduino projects, this comprehensive guide will be your faithful companion.
-
How to Install MongoDB on CentOS
MongoDB is a free, open-source, document-oriented database engine that provides access to non-relational databases. MongoDB stores data in JSON-like documents along with a dynamic schema, offering better performance than other databases. MongoDB is a NoSQL database, which means it does not support SQL to manipulate the stored data.
-
How To Install LibreNMS on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LibreNMS on Fedora 38. In today’s fast-paced digital world, network monitoring is indispensable. Keeping a vigilant eye on your network’s health and performance can prevent potential issues and ensure seamless operations.
-
Forwarding Ports to Docker Containers Using Linux Firewalls
In today’s world of containerization, Docker has emerged as a popular solution for deploying and managing applications. One common use case involves forwarding network traffic from a specific port on the host machine to a port within a Docker container.
-
Linux User and Group Management Security Best Practices
This guide explores how to manage Linux users and groups for better system security.
-
Kubernetes: Installation and Overview on CentOS 8
Kubernetes, an open-source container orchestration platform, revolutionizes the deployment and management of containerized applications. This article provides an installation guide for Kubernetes on CentOS 8, empowering users to harness the full potential of containerization in their environments.
-
Pipe and Splice
How pipe() and slice() system calls actu Click to Read More at Oracle Linux Kernel Development
-
Oracle Linux 7.4 Desktop installieren
In this tutorial, we will learn how to install the latest graphical version of Oracle Linux 7 on a dedicated hardware server or a private virtual machine using a DVD ISO image or a bootable Oracle Linux USB.
-
How to Use the Docker exec Command
For those who are just getting started on your journey with Docker containers, there is much to learn.
-
How to install and use Fedora Media Writer on Linux
Fedora media writer is a tool that you can use to create a bootable usb flash drive with Fedora OS on it.
Fedora media writer also allows you to download the version of Fedora you want directly on your usb flash drive.
-
How To Get Linux Filesystems Information Using Dysk Utility
Discover how to get Linux filesystems information using dysk, a better alternative to the df command for inspecting and managing filesystems in Linux.
-
How to Install Android Studio and Flutter in Ubuntu 22.04/20.04
Flutter is a free, open-source SDK for creating cross-platform applications using a single code base.
-
How To Install aaPanel on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install aaPanel on Debian 12. In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, efficient server management is paramount. Whether you are a seasoned system administrator or a web developer, having the right tools to simplify complex server tasks can save you time and effort.
-
Changes to default password hashing algorithm and umask settings
With shadow >=
4.14.0, Arch Linux's default password hashing algorithm changed from SHA512 to yescrypt.
-
Adam Young: Finding a line of code in the Kernel from a stack trace
To find out what line a particular stack trace entry points to, use the script ./scripts/faddr2line for example If I have the line __get_vm_area_node+0x17c/0x1a8 I can run
-
Great keyboard shortcuts for Linux Mint Cinnamon
Although the Cinnamon graphical desktop environment is great for using your Linux Mint distribution [...]
-
Resolving the Permission Denied and Missing Binary Error in LXD
-
Automate your AMQ streams platform with Ansible
Nowadays, IT automation is a must to accelerate, improve and deliver value in a secured, tested, and easy way. Ansible has become the go-to tool for IT teams due to its simplicity, versatility, and powerful automation capabilities. With its agentless architecture, Ansible allows for seamless deployment, configuration management, and orchestration across a wide range of systems and platforms.
-
Peter Czanik: Removing duplicate messages with syslog-ng in a redundant logging environment
Creating highly available servers is difficult. Sending logs to two (or more) servers and hoping that at least one of them can collect logs any time is a lot easier. Since network traffic and storage are cheap, redundancy is usually not a problem. However, once you also want to analyze your log messages using a SIEM or other software, you do not want duplicate log messages.
-
How to Install 23.10’s New App Center in Ubuntu 22.04
For those who prefer the new ‘App Center’ in Ubuntu 23.10, it’s easy to install it in Ubuntu 22.04 and here’s how! The new App Center is also the snap-store but re-built with Google’s Flutter UI toolkit.
-
How to Fix an Error Unable to Correct Problems You Have Held Broken Packages
One of the quite common errors while installing packages on Ubuntu is the unable to correct problems you have held broken packages, which can be solved very easily with this guide.