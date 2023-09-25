Distro Logos, Rolling Releases, and EasyOS
Memory Match Linux Distro Logos
An enjoyable way to test your memory by matching the pair of Linux distro logos.
Doubts about Linux rolling releases
I have stayed away from rolling releases as I consider them to be inherently unstable, or prone to unexpected side-effects. However, have ventured into playing with Void Linux, see post a couple of days ago:
https://bkhome.org/news/202309/first-experiment-creating-a-void-rootfs.html
The return of Simple Network Setup
For the last 4-5 years, in Quirky Linux and EasyOS, have used NetworkManager, which is a daemon that handles network connection pretty much automatically. Also, network-manager-applet, which is a tray applet.
Prior to that, the network connection tools were "Network Wizard", "Frisbee", "pgprs", "pupdial" and "Simple Network Setup" (SNS). There was a manager to choose between them, named "Connection Wizard".
Missing CA certificates in Easy 5.5.1
/etc/ssl/certs is empty, which causes failure to connect with https:// sites using some applications. Reported by tammi806 and caramel here:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=99170#p99170
...scroll down, I posted how to fix it.
I found the cause of the problem. The utility 'update-ca-certificates' is supposed to run in woofQ when building 'easy.sfs'; however, a code change I made prior to releasing 5.5.1, which was to fix another bug, introduced this new one. OK, now fixed.