Distro Logos, Rolling Releases, and EasyOS

/etc/ssl/certs is empty, which causes failure to connect with https:// sites using some applications. Reported by tammi806 and caramel here:



https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=99170#p99170



...scroll down, I posted how to fix it.



I found the cause of the problem. The utility 'update-ca-certificates' is supposed to run in woofQ when building 'easy.sfs'; however, a code change I made prior to releasing 5.5.1, which was to fix another bug, introduced this new one. OK, now fixed.

