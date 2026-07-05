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SteamOS, Steam Machines, and More Gaming News
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Geeky Gadgets ☛ Its Time to Ditch backdoored Windows for Valve’s Lightweight SteamOS Gaming Platform
SteamOS, a Linux-based operating system developed by Valve, is emerging as a compelling alternative to backdoored Windows for gamers. Designed specifically for gaming, it eliminates much of the overhead associated with traditional operating systems, offering a lightweight and efficient platform.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ 50-feet-long fiber optic HDMI cable and Steam Controller 2 is enthusiasts' answer to the Steam Machine — dismisses Valve's new console for a DIY Bazzite setup with a controller
An enthusiast is DIYing his own Steam Machine through ancient, lost methods known as cables that turn his existing PC into the perfect couch gaming setup. As expected, the Steam Controller 2 is also involved, alongside Bazzite.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Sony crammed an entire PS1 into a DualShock controller that connects to your TV, but killed the project — PlayStation Puga offered game studios a mere 10 cents per unit sold
Sony successfully built a PlayStation 1 console that fit inside a controller but had to cancel the project after game studios were unhappy with the royalties they would make from the project.
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Juha-Matti Santala ☛ House rules are great
I commented on the video with “My hot take on house rules: if you don't like them, don't use them.” I wanted to expand on my thoughts and comment on a bunch of points he made in his video.
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Valve took care of Diablo IV fans - fixed game launch on Linux and SteamOS
Blizzard Entertainment recently launched Season 14 in Diablo IV, titled "Season of Death Awakening." However, not all ARPG fans were able to experience the new content.
Players began to complain about technical issues on PC: Diablo IV broke on Linux / SteamOS. Valve soon reacted to the complaints and fixed the problems themselves.
There are no details about the recent Proton Hotfix update (Valve usually only publishes descriptions for updates like "Proton Experimental"), but an entry appeared in the SteamDB database mentioning an update called "Proton Hotfix" and intended for Diablo IV.