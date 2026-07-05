SteamOS, Steam Machines, and More Gaming News

Blizzard Entertainment recently launched Season 14 in Diablo IV, titled "Season of Death Awakening." However, not all ARPG fans were able to experience the new content.

Players began to complain about technical issues on PC: Diablo IV broke on Linux / SteamOS. Valve soon reacted to the complaints and fixed the problems themselves.

There are no details about the recent Proton Hotfix update (Valve usually only publishes descriptions for updates like "Proton Experimental"), but an entry appeared in the SteamDB database mentioning an update called "Proton Hotfix" and intended for Diablo IV.