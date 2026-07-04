Coming only a week after Calibre 9.10, the Calibre 9.11 release is a small one that only introduces the ability to export annotations as a standalone web page in the HTML format, which can be viewed in any web browser. The HTML pages feature support for light and dark themes, as well as searching and filtering by highlight style.

NetworkManager 1.58 promises support for the “6GHz” value to the “band” property on Wi-fi connections, support for CLAT (464XLAT) using a BPF program, support for the GENEVE interface, support for the iwd backend to the powersave property, and support for 64 hex-character PSK in WPS credentials.

Highlights of GNOME 51 “A Coruña” include a new API to generate QR codes, support for the input capture portal to integrate with the clipboard, improved screencasting by minimizing stage paints and buffer copies, support for elogind as libsystemd provider, and support for saving and restoring monitor brightness.

Sam Lane, a member of the Ubuntu Budgie project, created a new Raspberry Pi image of the upcoming Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS release, which is supported and optimized for both Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.4.1, the Shelly 2.4.1.1 release may look like a small update, but, in fact, it introduces quite some exciting changes, such as the ability to install Flatpak apps directly from the Flathub website by clicking on the “Install” button.

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Statement on the Response to Last Week's DDoS Attacks

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 04, 2026



“It is much more difficult to live for non-violence than to die for it.” -MK Gandhi

Last week, in response to an appalling court outcome for people who are desperate to censor us, the attacks on us intensified. On Monday it became abundantly apparent that a new approach to censorship was attempted and soon afterwards we could clearly see DDoS attacks staged against us, using several botfarms based in China (leased or compromised clusters). Within 2 days we mostly got things under control and the availability of the site improved a great deal.

If you failed to reach the site, then it was due to DDoS attacks, not technical errors at our end.

The harder they attack us, the more it emboldens us to carry on, and possibly to publish even more frequently - without qualms - than before. Sites that attract DDoS attacks because of their message are sites that are difficult to debunk or debate. █

“Whatever you do may be insignificant, but it is very important that you do it.”

“Be the change you want to see in the world.”

Image source: Wax figure of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi