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Statement on the Response to Last Week's DDoS Attacks
“It is much more difficult to live for non-violence than to die for it.” -MK Gandhi
Last week, in response to an appalling court outcome for people who are desperate to censor us, the attacks on us intensified. On Monday it became abundantly apparent that a new approach to censorship was attempted and soon afterwards we could clearly see DDoS attacks staged against us, using several botfarms based in China (leased or compromised clusters). Within 2 days we mostly got things under control and the availability of the site improved a great deal.
If you failed to reach the site, then it was due to DDoS attacks, not technical errors at our end.
The harder they attack us, the more it emboldens us to carry on, and possibly to publish even more frequently - without qualms - than before. Sites that attract DDoS attacks because of their message are sites that are difficult to debunk or debate. █
“Whatever you do may be insignificant, but it is very important that you do it.”
“Be the change you want to see in the world.”
Image source: Wax figure of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi