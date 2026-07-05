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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 05, 2026



Quoting: Everyone forgot about these 6 Linux desktops, but they might be better than what you use now —

One of the first things you’ll notice when trying out Linux for the first time is the sheer number of options available for its desktop environments (DEs). While the likes of KDE Plasma, Cinnamon, and GNOME have more or less always been the most reliable and popular picks, there exist quite a few alternatives that in many ways offer a better experience. Here are six Linux distros that might even be better than what you're using now.