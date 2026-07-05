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Shelly GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Now Lets You Install Apps from Flathub

Coming a week after Shelly 2.4.1, the Shelly 2.4.1.1 release may look like a small update, but, in fact, it introduces quite some exciting changes, such as the ability to install Flatpak apps directly from the Flathub website by clicking on the “Install” button.

First Look at Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS for Raspberry Pi

Sam Lane, a member of the Ubuntu Budgie project, created a new Raspberry Pi image of the upcoming Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS release, which is supported and optimized for both Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers.

GNOME 51 Alpha Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Testing

Highlights of GNOME 51 “A Coruña” include a new API to generate QR codes, support for the input capture portal to integrate with the clipboard, improved screencasting by minimizing stage paints and buffer copies, support for elogind as libsystemd provider, and support for saving and restoring monitor brightness.

NetworkManager 1.58 Is Now Available for Public Testing with Many New Features

NetworkManager 1.58 promises support for the “6GHz” value to the “band” property on Wi-fi connections, support for CLAT (464XLAT) using a BPF program, support for the GENEVE interface, support for the iwd backend to the powersave property, and support for 64 hex-character PSK in WPS credentials.

Calibre 9.11 E-Book Manager Adds Support for Exporting Annotations as HTML Pages

Coming only a week after Calibre 9.10, the Calibre 9.11 release is a small one that only introduces the ability to export annotations as a standalone web page in the HTML format, which can be viewed in any web browser. The HTML pages feature support for light and dark themes, as well as searching and filtering by highlight style.

Internet Society

Connectivity Is a Lifeline in Venezuela’s Humanitarian Emergency

On 24 June 2026, two strong earthquakes, registering magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, hit Venezuela.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 05, 2026,
updated Jul 05, 2026

Jamaican Art

Updated This Past Day

  1. Brett Wilson LLP is Downsizing, Apparently Closing Down the Oversized and Overpriced Office
    Address changed 13 hours ago
  2. The United States Lost Freedom of Speech
    independence refers to a condition, not an activity
  3. SLAPP Censorship - Part 127 Out of 200: Lawsuits by Americans Filed in the UK a Burden on British Taxpayers, No Way to Recover the Funds When Americans Lose Their Cases
    Are Garrett and Graveley 'pulling a 4Chan'?

    New

  4. BRICS and Windows: All-Time Lows
    Expect many more Microsoft layoffs in years to come
  5. Do No Evil, Do Not DDoS
    Sites that attract DDoS attacks because of their message are sites that are difficult to debunk or debate
  6. France is Winning the Race Against Windows
    France instructs, then orders, government agencies to adopt GNU/Linux
  7. Not 2.5% and Not 2.5 Billion Dollars for "Hey Hi"; 2 Waves of Microsoft Layoffs Rumoured This Month, July 8th, Then July 22nd (Just Before 'Results')
    People there join unions, knowing they will be terminated silently or otherwise
  8. Microsoft Double Trouble With Slop
    What does Microsoft even sell at this point?
  9. Based on US Government Sites, GNU/Linux Has Reached About 8% "Market Share" in Desktops/Laptops
    Culled to exclude mobile platforms, GNU/Linux would likely be above 8%
  10. TheLayoff.com is Deleting Comments About IBM Offshoring
    Meanwhile, rage-baiting Internet trolls and sometimes trolls who paste in LLM slop are immune from censorship
  11. American Independence Needs Independent Media
    The American regime's hostility towards media is an international problem
  12. Techrights Was Always a Community Platform
    Techrights is about whistleblowers
  13. Phenomenal Growth for GNU/Linux in Afghanistan
    This is impressive because for many years it was registered at near 0%
  14. Daniel Pocock Pursuing Complaint in the United States Against Software in the Public Interest (SPI) et al
    It seems like the only people who don't support him are those whom he criticises
  15. Gemini Links 04/07/2026: Busy Squirrel, Independence Day Celebrations, PalmOS Programming
    Links for the day
  16. Canonical/Ubuntu is Breaking CP (cp) to Help Microsoft Turn Coreutils Into Proprietary Software for Windows
    What we could do reliably in the 1970s (before GNU) we cannot do in 2026?
  17. Free Software Has No Kings or CEOs
    The kingdom is a cross-border phenomenon, so national flags and other such symbolism overlook the core problem [...] Free Software can help lead us out of the current imbalances
  18. IBM Replacing the People Who Built IBM With Cheaper and Younger Staff, According to IBM Insiders
    This is a very common sentiment in IBM
  19. For USA 250 Microsoft is Messing With Our Minds (2.50%) to Distract From Mass Layoffs
    The slopfarms contribute to this noise
  20. "Defective by Design" Turns 20
    DBD is still as relevant as ever (probably more relevant than ever before)
  21. A Bicycle for the Feeble Mind, or How Computers Got Worse for Productivity (Intentionally)
    Many of us still adopt and champion the "workstation" mentality
  22. Links 04/07/2026: Microsoft Tax Haven (Evasion) Tactics, Tobacco Bans, and More
    Links for the day
  23. Links 04/07/2026: 2026 Old Computer Challenge and Trying Gopher
    Links for the day
  24. Links 04/07/2026: USMCA (Covering Software Patents) Might Not be Renewed, Slop Bros Try to Pay Weird Al to Endorse Their Scheme
    Links for the day
  25. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  26. IRC Proceedings: Friday, July 03, 2026
    IRC logs for Friday, July 03, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-06-28 to 2026-07-04
    4370 /irc.shtml
    3637 /index.shtml
    2539 /browse/latest.shtml
    2083 /browse/index.shtml
    2035 /n/2026/07/01/Gary_Smith_Says_Brett_Wilson_LLP_Engages_in_SLAPP_Against_Him_O.shtml
    1767 /n/2026/07/01/Brett_Wilson_LLP_Has_Just_Lost_a_Case_of_Its_Biggest_Client_IN_.shtml
    1583 /n/2026/07/01/Links_01_07_2026_Apple_and_Microsoft_Price_Hikes_Political_Catc.shtml
    993 /n/2026/01/07/Projection_Tactics_Part_II_Causing_Serious_Harm_to_Many_People_.shtml
    958 /about.shtml
    932 /n/2026/07/01/The_Microsoft_Owned_Media_Shows_What_Spin_Microsoft_Will_Use_Am.shtml
    869 /n/2026/06/30/Communities_Need_Strong_Leadership_Not_Dictators_Like_IBM.shtml
    846 /n/2026/07/02/Links_02_07_2026_Microsoft_May_be_Shutting_Down_5_Studios_Slop_.shtml
    827 /n/2026/06/25/Microsoft_s_Mass_Layoffs_Have_Already_Begun_Could_Not_Wait_Til_.shtml
    772 /n/2026/06/04/Mass_Layoffs_Expected_at_Microsoft_in_July_2026.shtml
    742 /n/2026/06/28/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    724 /intro.shtml
    702 /n/2026/05/21/More_Microsoft_Layoffs_on_the_Way_June_and_July_2026.shtml
    699 /n/2026/06/05/Rumour_That_Layoffs_at_Microsoft_Will_Kick_Off_on_July_1st_2026.shtml
    678 /n/2026/06/22/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_114_Out_of_200_Thousands_Articles_to_Come.shtml
    676 /n/2026/06/30/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    662 /n/2026/06/28/Jim_Not_Dead_Yet.shtml
    658 /n/2026/07/02/Attacks_on_the_Sites.shtml
    656 /n/2026/06/21/Cybersecurity_Does_Not_Mean_Asking_Microsoft_for_Permission_to_.shtml
    653 /n/2026/06/30/Massive_EPO_Demonstration_Today.shtml
    645 /n/2026/06/29/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    638 /n/2026/06/22/Internally_Important_Externally_Irrelevant_IBM_in_a_Nutshell.shtml
    638 /n/2026/06/23/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_116_Out_of_200_5_Years_of_Multiparty_Lawf.shtml
    628 /n/2026/01/22/Five_Years_Ago_After_We_Broke_the_Story_About_Richard_Stallman_.shtml
    614 /n/2026/07/02/Japan_s_Share_of_GNU_Linux_Has_More_Than_Doubled.shtml
    608 /n/2026/07/01/The_Media_is_Shooting_Its_Own_Foot_by_Peddling_Slop_and_Spam.shtml
    606 /n/2026/06/23/Now_a_Word_From_Our_Sponsor.shtml
    604 /n/2026/06/21/IBM_Pays_the_Media_and_Cons_Some_Journalists_Into_Participating.shtml
    603 /n/2026/06/30/Media_Says_Microsoft_s_XBox_Layoffs_May_be_Record_Breaking.shtml
    599 /n/2026/07/01/Paying_Severance_to_Staff_Laid_Off_by_Microsoft_Too_Expensive_f.shtml
    596 /n/2026/06/30/Patents_Are_Not_Cash_Cows.shtml
    595 /n/2026/06/29/In_Signal_of_Weakness_or_Phasing_Out_XBox_Not_Sustainable_Accor.shtml
    588 /n/2026/06/29/Pushing_to_the_Top.shtml
    587 /n/2026/06/22/Links_22_06_2026_Ubisoft_Co_founder_Dies_Americans_Have_Turned_.shtml
    585 /n/2026/06/29/Modern_Web_Stop_You_Are_Browsing_Too_Fast.shtml
    582 /n/2026/06/23/Links_23_06_2026_Apple_Price_Hikes_and_Technical_Debt_in_Slop.shtml
    572 /n/2026/06/28/Microsoft_Layoffs_So_Big_They_Cannot_Even_Wait_for_D_Day_July_1.shtml
    560 /n/2026/06/28/Follow_the_Real_Security_Experts.shtml
    559 /n/2026/06/28/Outsourcing_is_Not_Security.shtml
    558 /n/2026/07/02/Not_Tolerating_Death_Threats.shtml
    555 /n/2026/07/01/GNU_Linux_Reaches_6_in_North_America.shtml
    555 /n/2026/06/29/Laptop_Bricked_After_Microsoft_Certificates_Expiry.shtml
    550 /n/2026/07/01/Gaming_Companies_Help_Promote_Rootkits_Anticheat_and_Help_Micro.shtml
    550 /n/2026/07/03/The_Cyber_Show_s_Andy_and_Helen_Confronting_Upgrades.shtml
    549 /n/2026/07/01/DRM_and_Ownership.shtml
    546 /n/2026/07/02/Links_02_07_2026_China_Ethnic_Unity_Law_a_Global_Threat_EU_Impo.shtml
    546 /n/2026/07/01/Techrights_Never_Defended_Rapists.shtml
    542 /n/2026/07/01/The_Register_MS_Paid_For_SPAM_Advocating_Chinese_Colonialism_in.shtml
    540 /n/2026/06/29/Contact_Members_of_the_EPO_Administrative_Council_Tell_Them_the.shtml
    540 /n/2026/06/28/Whistleblowers_Improve_the_World.shtml
    534 /n/2026/06/29/Week_of_Microsoft_Layoffs_Maybe_Record_Breaking_Scale.shtml
    532 /n/2026/06/29/IBM_s_Alderon_as_Silent_Layoffs_Not_Just_Bailout_From_Taxpayers.shtml
    531 /n/2026/07/01/Microsoft_Layoffs_Are_an_Investment.shtml
    525 /n/2026/06/29/Two_Pieces_About_AI_This_Morning_Were_Paid_For_SPAM_at_The_Regi.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
All-Time Low for Windows in India [original]
This is part of a global trend
GNU/Linux at 5% in France, Independence Delivered Little by Little [original]
France instructs, then orders, government agencies to adopt GNU/Linux
Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux Tablet Is Now Available to Order for $989 USD
Juno Computers launches the Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux-powered tablet with a 2K display, 16GB RAM, an Intel Ultra 5-115U processor, four desktop environments, and Debian GNU/Linux or Ubuntu.
ParrotOS 7.3 Released with Linux 7.0, Optimized Builds, and Official Vagrant Boxes
ParrotOS 7.3 security-oriented distribution is now available for download with Linux kernel 7.0, updated tools, optimized builds, official Vagrant boxes, and other changes.
 
Stable kernels: Linux 7.1.3, Linux 6.18.38, Linux 6.12.95, Linux 6.6.144, Linux 6.1.177, Linux 5.15.211, and Linux 5.10.260
I'm announcing the release of the 7.1.3 kernel
Statement on the Response to Last Week's DDoS Attacks [original]
Sites that attract DDoS attacks because of their message are sites that are difficult to debunk or debate
Shelly GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Now Lets You Install Apps from Flathub
Shelly 2.4.1.1 graphical package manager for Arch Linux distributions is now available for download with support for installing apps directly from the Flathub website, and other changes.
American Independence From Windows? GNU/Linux at 8%. [original]
Culled to exclude mobile platforms, GNU/Linux would likely be above 8%
First Look at Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS for Raspberry Pi
A first look at the Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS distribution on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer with 8GB RAM, featuring the Budgie desktop environment.
Windows Plunging to New Lows in Africa's Largest Nation [original]
Windows is getting out of Algeria, so that's a consolation prize
Moving Forward [original]
Next week the mass layoffs at Microsoft become official
Free Software and Standards Leftovers
FOSS and sharing
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux and distros
Programming Leftovers
Development with R, Raku, and Golang
SFC Says Boycott GitHub (Microsoft), Grafana Labs and Licensing Rug-Pulls
Licensing / Legal leftovers
The Document Foundation on the Calendar and the Invoice, LibreOffice News
LibreOffice leftovers
Mozilla Pretending to Value Privacy, Waterfox Android 1.2.5 Released (New Gecko)
Firefox and more
Colin Watson and Julian Andres Klode on Debian/Ubuntu Work
Two reports from DDs
Open Hardware/Modding: Single-Board Computers, Projects, and More
hardware leftovers
OMG Ubuntu on Canonical/Ubuntu News: Rust Mania, Slop, and Snap 'Store'
bad trajectory
Red Hat Leftovers, Mostly From Official Red Hat Site
Red Hat news
Fedora: Community News (What's Left of the Community After IBM Takeover), PHP Updates, and a Look at Fedora 45 (F45)
Fedora leftovers
OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed's Weekly Review
some SUSE picks
KDE and GNOME Updates: This Week in GNOME, Dolphin, and More
desktop development
Games: 3D Printing, Discounts, and More
gaming leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
GNU/Linux Desktop/Laptop: Hesitancy, Halloween Documents, and NotebookLM
3 Valnet articles
Security in Linux and Security Leftovers
Security breaches and bugs
Android Leftovers
Google is finally fixing a confusing Android Auto connection roadblock
These 5 ancient Linux distros are still teaching modern users how systems actually work
There are lots of Linux distros to choose from
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Gamma Linux – ultra-light Linux distribution
Gamma Linux is an ultra-light Linux distribution designed to revive older computers and low-spec hardware
This Week in Plasma: Better Animations
This week Plasma 6.7 received a few more stabilization bug-fixes while attention turned towards the upcoming 6.8 release
Fairphone 6 with /e/OS - The perfect un-Android experience?
What I would like to do today is show you what Android feels like - without being too Android
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNOME 51 Alpha Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Testing
GNOME 51 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with support for saving and restoring monitor brightness, improved app grid accessibility, support for elogind as libsystemd provider, and much more.
NetworkManager 1.58 Is Now Available for Public Testing with Many New Features
NetworkManager 1.58 open-source network connection manager for Linux-based operating systems is now available for public testing as a major update with many new features and improvements.
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
FOSS and more
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Distributions and Operating Systems: KolibriOS, Gentoo, Ubuntu, and Android
GNU/Linux mostly
CalyxOS 7.2.2.0 Released
CalyxOS comes back
KDE and GNOME Leftovers
3 simple posts
Killing Fedora Community, Promoting Slop, and More IBM Red Hat Puff Pieces
Red Hat leftovers
BSD: EuroBSDCon and FreeBSD Leftovers
BSD picks for today
Games: ESP32-based Game Boy, Steam Deck, and "Sony announces plans to stop making PlayStation game discs"
gaming leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Raspberry Pi and BSD Now
only 2 news ones
Linux Kernel: Konstantin Ryabitsev Restoring Content, Trademark Scam, Linux Virtual Appliance
Linux related picks
China's Neighbours (Which China Asserts It Has Some Territorial Rights Over) Are Evading Microsoft Windows [original]
Vietnam has some territorial disputes (islands) with China
Ultramarine 44 Is Out Based on Fedora Linux 44, Linux 7.0, and KDE Plasma 6.7
Ultramarine 44 Linux distribution is now available for download based on Fedora Linux 44 and Linux kernel 7.0, and featuring the latest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment.
Games: SteamOS 3.8, Steam Survey, and More
Steam and GamingOnLinux picks
DDOS Attacks on Techrights Also Impacted Tux Machines [original]
DDoS attacks are not a "badge of honour". They are a nuisance.
Slow News Ahead [original]
holiday in the US
GNU/Linux Rises to 5% in Panama [original]
It seems to have increased this month
Android Leftovers
Google Wallet on Android rolling out order tracking dashboard using Gmail
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GnuPG 2.5.21 Released With Kyber Support as 2.4 Reaches End of Life
On Thursday Werner Koch, the chief technology officer for the GnuPG project
If you like COSMIC Desktop, you'll love its new system monitor
If you like to see and manage your system processes on Linux
GNU/Linux in Jamaica in 2026 [original]
some bumps for GNU/Linux
Calibre 9.11 E-Book Manager Adds Support for Exporting Annotations as HTML Pages
Calibre 9.11 open-source e-book manager is now available for download with support for exporting annotations as a standalone web page in the HTML format and other changes.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Announcing AnduinOS 2.0 Beta: The Declarative Revolution and the New Era of Distro Engineering
This is not just another system update; it is a fundamental, ground-up architectural rewrite of our entire operating system