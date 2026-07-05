news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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Brett Wilson LLP is Downsizing, Apparently Closing Down the Oversized and Overpriced Office
Address changed 13 hours ago
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The United States Lost Freedom of Speech
independence refers to a condition, not an activity
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 127 Out of 200: Lawsuits by Americans Filed in the UK a Burden on British Taxpayers, No Way to Recover the Funds When Americans Lose Their Cases
Are Garrett and Graveley 'pulling a 4Chan'?
New
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BRICS and Windows: All-Time Lows
Expect many more Microsoft layoffs in years to come
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Do No Evil, Do Not DDoS
Sites that attract DDoS attacks because of their message are sites that are difficult to debunk or debate
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France is Winning the Race Against Windows
France instructs, then orders, government agencies to adopt GNU/Linux
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Not 2.5% and Not 2.5 Billion Dollars for "Hey Hi"; 2 Waves of Microsoft Layoffs Rumoured This Month, July 8th, Then July 22nd (Just Before 'Results')
People there join unions, knowing they will be terminated silently or otherwise
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Microsoft Double Trouble With Slop
What does Microsoft even sell at this point?
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Based on US Government Sites, GNU/Linux Has Reached About 8% "Market Share" in Desktops/Laptops
Culled to exclude mobile platforms, GNU/Linux would likely be above 8%
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TheLayoff.com is Deleting Comments About IBM Offshoring
Meanwhile, rage-baiting Internet trolls and sometimes trolls who paste in LLM slop are immune from censorship
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American Independence Needs Independent Media
The American regime's hostility towards media is an international problem
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Techrights Was Always a Community Platform
Techrights is about whistleblowers
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Phenomenal Growth for GNU/Linux in Afghanistan
This is impressive because for many years it was registered at near 0%
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Daniel Pocock Pursuing Complaint in the United States Against Software in the Public Interest (SPI) et al
It seems like the only people who don't support him are those whom he criticises
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Gemini Links 04/07/2026: Busy Squirrel, Independence Day Celebrations, PalmOS Programming
Links for the day
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Canonical/Ubuntu is Breaking CP (cp) to Help Microsoft Turn Coreutils Into Proprietary Software for Windows
What we could do reliably in the 1970s (before GNU) we cannot do in 2026?
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Free Software Has No Kings or CEOs
The kingdom is a cross-border phenomenon, so national flags and other such symbolism overlook the core problem [...] Free Software can help lead us out of the current imbalances
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IBM Replacing the People Who Built IBM With Cheaper and Younger Staff, According to IBM Insiders
This is a very common sentiment in IBM
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For USA 250 Microsoft is Messing With Our Minds (2.50%) to Distract From Mass Layoffs
The slopfarms contribute to this noise
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"Defective by Design" Turns 20
DBD is still as relevant as ever (probably more relevant than ever before)
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A Bicycle for the Feeble Mind, or How Computers Got Worse for Productivity (Intentionally)
Many of us still adopt and champion the "workstation" mentality
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Links 04/07/2026: Microsoft Tax Haven (Evasion) Tactics, Tobacco Bans, and More
Links for the day
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Links 04/07/2026: 2026 Old Computer Challenge and Trying Gopher
Links for the day
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Links 04/07/2026: USMCA (Covering Software Patents) Might Not be Renewed, Slop Bros Try to Pay Weird Al to Endorse Their Scheme
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Friday, July 03, 2026
IRC logs for Friday, July 03, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
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