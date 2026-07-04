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GNU/Linux at 5% in France, Independence Delivered Little by Little
Independence in the US is sometimes symbolised by the Statue of Liberty, a gift that the US received from France (a longtime fierce opponent of the British). Now, in light of growing tensions between the French head of state (and his wife) and the Cheeto (and his escort) it is not too shocking that France instructs, then orders, government agencies to adopt GNU/Linux. We already see measurable results. █
Image source: Significantly hotter than usual in Philadelphia