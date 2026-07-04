Coming only a week after Calibre 9.10, the Calibre 9.11 release is a small one that only introduces the ability to export annotations as a standalone web page in the HTML format, which can be viewed in any web browser. The HTML pages feature support for light and dark themes, as well as searching and filtering by highlight style.

NetworkManager 1.58 promises support for the “6GHz” value to the “band” property on Wi-fi connections, support for CLAT (464XLAT) using a BPF program, support for the GENEVE interface, support for the iwd backend to the powersave property, and support for 64 hex-character PSK in WPS credentials.

Highlights of GNOME 51 “A Coruña” include a new API to generate QR codes, support for the input capture portal to integrate with the clipboard, improved screencasting by minimizing stage paints and buffer copies, support for elogind as libsystemd provider, and support for saving and restoring monitor brightness.

Sam Lane, a member of the Ubuntu Budgie project, created a new Raspberry Pi image of the upcoming Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS release, which is supported and optimized for both Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.4.1, the Shelly 2.4.1.1 release may look like a small update, but, in fact, it introduces quite some exciting changes, such as the ability to install Flatpak apps directly from the Flathub website by clicking on the “Install” button.

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First Look at Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS for Raspberry Pi

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 04, 2026



Sam Lane, a member of the Ubuntu Budgie project, created a new Raspberry Pi image of the upcoming Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS release, which is supported and optimized for both Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers.

It’s been more than five years since I last looked at Ubuntu Budgie on the Raspberry Pi, so it’s nice to see that this official Ubuntu flavor is still getting some love for the tiny computer. And so, I took Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS for a test drive on my Raspberry Pi 4 Model B SBC with 8GB RAM.

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