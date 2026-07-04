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First Look at Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS for Raspberry Pi
Sam Lane, a member of the Ubuntu Budgie project, created a new Raspberry Pi image of the upcoming Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS release, which is supported and optimized for both Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers.
It’s been more than five years since I last looked at Ubuntu Budgie on the Raspberry Pi, so it’s nice to see that this official Ubuntu flavor is still getting some love for the tiny computer. And so, I took Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS for a test drive on my Raspberry Pi 4 Model B SBC with 8GB RAM.